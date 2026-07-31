Western Washington Companies Upfront Septic and Drain Beast Unite Under New Upfront Septic & Plumbing Brand

Business Partners Harman Kaler (left) and David White (right) Upfront Septic and Plumbing logo

Two fast-growing Pierce County companies combine marketing, technology and operational expertise to build a more customer-focused septic and plumbing business.

Customers do not just remember the work that was completed; they remember how clearly the company communicated, whether the pricing felt fair, and whether the entire experience was easy.” — David White

TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Upfront Septic and Drain Beast Services are officially joining forces and will now operate under one unified brand: Upfront Septic & Plumbing.The partnership brings together two companies with complementary strengths and a shared goal: to build the best customer-focused septic and plumbing company in a growing industry that remains stuck in outdated ways of doing business.Under the new structure, customers will interact with one company, one team, and one brand. Upfront Septic & Plumbing will combine transparent pricing, modern communication, and technology-driven customer service with experienced technicians and proven field operations.Upfront Septic founder David White brings decades of experience in marketing, business development, and customer experience. His career includes work for major brands such as Amazon, Microsoft, and Target, as well as building and operating a marketing agency that has served more than 100 local businesses.“Working with so many different companies has shown me that customers do not just remember the work that was completed,” White said. “They remember how clearly the company communicated, whether the pricing felt fair, and whether the entire experience was easy. Our goal is to bring that level of customer focus to the septic and plumbing industry.”Drain Beast founder Harman Kaler brings the technical expertise, operational leadership, and field experience behind the partnership. In approximately two years, Kaler has grown Drain Beast into one of the largest plumbing and septic companies in Pierce County. In 2024, Kaler passed the prestigious exam to become the youngest Master Septic Installer in Washington state at just 25 years old.“The industry has a lot of highly skilled technicians, but there is a major opportunity to improve how customers are treated before, during, and after the service,” Kaler said. “By combining our team’s technical capabilities with Upfront’s marketing, technology, and customer service systems, we can build something much larger and better than either company could build independently.”The Upfront Septic & Plumbing model will focus on several principles:• Clear, upfront pricing and recommendations• Fast and consistent customer communication• Educating homeowners instead of pressuring them• Modern scheduling, follow-up, and customer service technology• High-quality workmanship performed by trained professionals• Building long-term customer relationships rather than maximizing the value of a single service callThe companies believe homeowners should not have to make repeated calls, wait days for responses, or struggle to understand what a septic or plumbing service will cost.“This industry is growing, but many plumbing and septic companies still operate the same way they did decades ago,” White said. “We see an opportunity to respect the technical traditions of the industry while completely modernizing the customer experience.”The transition to the Upfront Septic & Plumbing name will take place across company vehicles, websites, advertising, uniforms, and customer communications. Existing Drain Beast customers will continue to receive service from the same experienced team, now supported by the combined company's expanded resources and systems.Together, White and Kaler intend to grow Upfront Septic & Plumbing into one of Washington’s most trusted and recognizable home-service brands—one built around transparency, technical excellence and putting the customer first.About Upfront Septic & PlumbingUpfront Septic & Plumbing provides septic and plumbing services with an emphasis on transparent pricing, honest recommendations, and exceptional customer communication. The company combines experienced field technicians with modern technology and customer service systems to make septic and plumbing services simpler, clearer, and less stressful for homeowners. Upfront Septic & Plumbing is a local Pierce County septic company serving Western Washington and the greater Seattle-Tacoma area.

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