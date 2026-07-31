Snohomish County Sets 2026 Docket Deadline





Contact:

Jacob Lambert

Communications Specialist

[email protected]

425-262-2059



County residents can propose changes for the county’s comprehensive plan and development regulations, collectively known as “the docket.”





Everett, Wash., July 31, 2026 – The deadline for submitting major and minor docket applications has been set for October 30, 2026.





Snohomish County provides periodic opportunities for the public to propose changes for major and minor amendments to the county’s comprehensive plan (https://snohomishcountywa.gov/2139/) and development regulations, referred to as “the docket.”





The county is accepting applications through October 30, 2026, with expected County Council action in 2029.





Major plan amendments include such proposals as changes to urban growth area boundaries and significant policy revisions. Minor proposals include changes to land use that have no significant impacts to surrounding neighborhoods.

The public can learn more or download an application from the county’s Docketing Process webpage at www.snohomishcountywa.gov/1669, or at the Department of Planning and Development Services offices, located on the second floor of the Administration West Building, 3000 Rockefeller Ave., Everett, WA 98201.

The next deadline to submit major docket applications for county plan amendments will be October 2031, with final action occurring in 2034. The next minor docket application deadline is in 2029 with final action in 2031.

The county advises applicants that the docket process can be complex, costly, take significant time to complete, and is ultimately subject to County Council for approval. Applicants are encouraged to schedule a pre-submittal meeting to ensure application requirements, costs, and timelines are understood.

Please contact Frank Slusser, Senior Planner, at [email protected] or 425-262-2944 for more information on the docket procedures.

About Snohomish County Planning and Development Services

The Snohomish County Department of Planning and Development Services provides development and permit application review, building inspections, long range planning, code enforcement and houses the county Fire Marshal’s office. The department’s main office is located at 3000 Rockefeller Ave., Everett, WA 98201. For more information about Snohomish County Planning and Development Services, visit https://snohomishcountywa.gov/5169.