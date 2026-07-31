Governor Morrisey Celebrates Growing National Recognition for West Virginia Tourism ...

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Governor Patrick Morrisey today celebrated the latest in a growing series of national honors recognizing West Virginia’s scenic beauty, outdoor recreation, and vibrant communities after Architectural Digest named New River Gorge National Park & Preserve one of America’s most beautiful places.

“West Virginia is earning national recognition because we offer something that is becoming increasingly rare,” said Governor Morrisey. “Breathtaking landscapes, authentic communities, world-class outdoor adventure, and people who make every visitor feel at home. Every new recognition introduces even more Americans to the Almost Heaven experience.”

The latest recognition is another sign that people across the country are discovering what makes West Virginia special. From nationally recognized outdoor recreation to award-winning small towns and local businesses, the Mountain State continues to earn praise as one of America’s premier travel destinations.

In its feature highlighting America’s most beautiful destinations, Architectural Digest praised New River Gorge National Park & Preserve for its spectacular whitewater rafting, world-class rock climbing, scenic overlooks, peaceful hiking trails, and growing hospitality offerings, calling attention to one of West Virginia’s signature destinations.

The latest accolade is part of a growing wave of national recognition for West Virginia communities and attractions. Travel + Leisure recently featured Lewisburg as one of Appalachia’s most charming small towns, while USA Today readers once again recognized Lewisburg for having one of America’s best small-town food scenes. U.S. News & World Report also named New River Gorge the nation’s Best Underrated Travel Destination.

Those accolades are translating into real results. West Virginia welcomed more than 77 million visitors last year, generating a record $9.1 billion in economic impact. Tourism supports nearly 61,000 jobs across the Mountain State and generates more than $1.1 billion in tax revenue, helping strengthen local communities while reducing the tax burden for West Virginia families.

“West Virginia is building momentum across the board. We’re creating jobs, attracting investment, growing tourism, and showing the rest of the country what makes our state so special,” Governor Morrisey said. “Every family that chooses to vacation here, every business that decides to invest here, and every national publication that recognizes West Virginia helps tell that story. That’s good news for our communities, our small businesses, and our future.”

Governor Morrisey remains committed to supporting the people, communities, and businesses that make West Virginia a premier destination while continuing to create opportunities for economic growth across the Mountain State.

To start planning your Almost Heaven getaway today, visit wvtourism.com.