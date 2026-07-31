The Irish Journalist - August 2026

Welcome to the August 2026 edition of The Irish Journalist. This edition contains: A lead story on the victory of Vincent Kearney at the Investigatory Powers Tribunal.

A tribute to Stephen Corrigan as he steps down as chair and member of the union's Irish Executive Council (IEC).

A response on the Lyra McKee murder verdict.

Details on the Freelance Forum Autumn 2026 Download the resource Return to listing

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