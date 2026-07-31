NUJ welcomes PSNI’s renewed Lyra McKee appeal

The NUJ has welcomed the renewed appeal by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) for information about the murder of journalist Lyra McKee.

The fresh call for witnesses to come forward follows the recent acquittal of three men accused of her murder. The gunman who murdered Lyra has never been charged.

Following the accquital on 3 July, the NUJ called for a renewed police focus on securing a conviction for the murder.

The new appeal is supported by the independent charity Crimestoppers, which is offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information given directly to it that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.



A spokesperson for the NUJ said:

“This is a timely appeal by the PSNI. We know that there are people who have information about Lyra's murder and it is time to end the silence.”

Hazel Miller, detective chief inspector, said:

“My thoughts remain, above all else, with Lyra’s loving family and friends. Her murder robbed them of a much-loved daughter, sister, partner, friend and colleague, and they have had to live with the pain of that loss every day since.



“No family should have to endure this ongoing torment. They deserve answers. They deserve to see those responsible held accountable.



“For more than seven years, detectives have worked tirelessly and with determination, to bring those responsible for this senseless and devastating murder to justice. That commitment has not weakened with time; it remains as strong today as it was on the day Lyra was killed.



“I very much welcome the Crimestoppers renewed reward of up to £20,000 for information given directly to them which leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible. Importantly, the charity guarantees total anonymity. “In particular, we are seeking information on the gunman who carried out this senseless killing.



“I know there are people who have information but may feel unable, reluctant or frightened to come forward. I am appealing directly to you, please take this opportunity to do the right thing. Your information, however small or unimportant it may seem, could be the missing piece that helps us deliver justice for Lyra and her family.



“People’s circumstances change. Allegiances change. The reasons that may once have stopped someone speaking to police may no longer apply. We remain ready to listen, and we will treat every piece of information with the seriousness it deserves.



“Lyra’s murder caused deep hurt and lasting trauma—not only for those who loved her, but across the wider community. The condemnation of her killing was unequivocal, and the impact of that terrible night is still felt today.



“If you know something, I urge you not to carry that information any longer. Please come forward. Make the call. Help us provide the answers Lyra’s family have waited far too long to receive.”

Information can be given, with 100% anonymity, to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

It can also be provided to police online at www.reporting.psni.police.uk/appeals or by calling 101.

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