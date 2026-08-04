11 Years Strong: Zilis Marks Milestone Anniversary with Strategic New Initiatives

LEWISVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zilis™ LLC, a leader in wellness innovation, is celebrating its golden birthday, capping off over a decade of growth with new initiatives designed to drive its next era of innovation. Under the dynamic leadership of Angie Thompson, sole owner and CEO, Zilis has seamlessly blended its 11-year legacy with a bold, forward- thinking vision for the future.Since November 2024, Zilis has been implementing a multi-faceted strategic plan, laying the foundation for the company to grow its revenues and customer base. Zilis has continued to introduce strategic new growth initiatives such as an innovative industry-first NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) program, designed to attract top-tier talent with unprecedented transparency and fairness.The company also launched a global Customer Program to expand customer acquisition and strengthen long-term retention. Designed to reward Ambassadors through tiered incentives while ensuring customers maintain access to Zilis’ scientifically-backed product line, the program highlights the company’s commitment to supporting Ambassadors and ensuring lasting customer engagement across global markets.Beyond these strategic programs, Zilis has undergone a complete brand transformation, anchored by a sleek, modern visual identity, highlighted by the newly unveiled, contemporary and chic product packaging. The refreshed brand will result in a new digital experience for customers and Ambassadors alike and a modernized messaging platform that reflects the company’s forward-looking vision.“This milestone marks a true turning point for our company”, said Angie Thompson. “Seeing our new strategic vision come to fruition—from our NIL and customer programs to our brand evolution—proves how far we’ve come. This anniversary isn’t just a celebration of our history—it’s the launching pad for our next chapter.Blending an 11-year legacy with bold new growth initiatives, Zilis embarks on its next chapter steadfast in its core mission: a vision to transform lives through wellness, purpose and connection.About Zilis™ LLC:As a hybrid social marketing company focused on endocannabinoid system health, Zilis is the creator of hemp-derived products, including UltraCell™ technology, a premium CBD oil product derived from hemp. With independent direct sales ambassadors throughout the country, Zilis is at the forefront of the movement to harness the power of hemp, providing tens of thousands of individuals worldwide with high-quality dietary supplements.

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