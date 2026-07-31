Hyper Valuation Services Hires Adam Evans as Managing Director of Business Development

Industry Veteran with More than 20 Years of Valuation and Liquidation Experience to Join Team

We are excited to add Adam as we have continued to show the market our focus on growth with quality leaders in the asset-based lending community.” — HVS President Jonathan Deptula

ROLLING MEADOWS, IL, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hyper Valuation Services (“HVS”), a division of HYPERAMS, announces that Adam Evans has joined the firm as Managing Director of Business Development. In his new role, Evans will focus on driving continued growth across HVS’s valuation and diligence services while also supporting the asset monetization business by developing new relationships with financial institutions, private equity firms, and other capital providers across the U.S.

Evans brings more than 20 years of experience in the asset valuation and monetization industry. He began his career as an industrial machinery and equipment appraiser and project manager before transitioning into business development, where he successfully managed client relationships across multiple service lines in every region of the U.S. and Canada. His experience provides him with a comprehensive understanding of clients’ needs throughout the lending and restructuring lifecycle.

In addition to business experience, Evans is active in industry organizations. He was recognized by the Secured Finance Network with its 40 Under 40 Award and is a frequent panelist and contributor to both the Turnaround Management Association (TMA) and the Secured Finance Network (SFNet). In his spare time, he is an avid outdoorsman and frequents as many live music events as possible.

Jonathan Deptula, president of HVS, said, “The addition of Adam further strengthens HVS’ business development team and supports the firm’s continued growth. We are excited to add Adam as we have continued to show the market our focus on growth with quality leaders in the asset-based lending community.”

Evans concurred, noting, “I am excited to join the vibrant, collaborative, and growth-oriented team at HVS. I have known the team for years and have always been impressed with the company’s culture and professionalism. I look forward to building new relationships, strengthening existing partnerships, and helping expand HVS’ presence throughout the marketplace.”

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