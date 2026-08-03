RITA to Host Retirement Industry Conference, 'SDIRAs & All That Jazz,' October 28-29, 2026 in New Orleans

RITA's Fall Conference will take place in New Orleans, LA on October 28-29, 2026.

RITA's self-directed IRA conference "Self-Directed IRAs & All That Jazz" is happening October 28-29, 2026 in New Orleans, LA.

We’re very excited to be in a city as vibrant as New Orleans. This is a conference you won’t want to miss.” — Mary Mohr, Executive Director of RITA

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Retirement Industry Trust Association (RITA) will host its fall conference for self-directed retirement professionals from October 28-29, 2026 in New Orleans, LA. The theme will be “Self-Directed IRAs & All That Jazz” and focus on topics impacting the individual retirement account (IRA) industry and self-directed retirement plans.“This year’s Fall Conference promises even more insights, networking, and celebration,” said Mary Mohr, Executive Director of RITA. “We’re very excited to be in a city as vibrant as New Orleans. There will even be a second line parade for all of our attendees. This is a conference you won’t want to miss.” RITA Conferences provide the latest legislative and regulatory updates from leading experts. Topics for this conference will include Trump accounts, regulatory updates, operations, compliance, and more. Agenda topics are subject to change.“It’s a great opportunity to come together with other industry professionals,” said one of the Spring 2026 Conference attendees. Another attendee added, “The quality of the speakers was excellent. I am impressed by the overall coverage of the industry issues.”The RITA Fall Conference will include two full days of speakers, panels, and roundtable sessions. It will be hosted at The Royal Sonesta New Orleans , a luxury hotel with a prime location in the French Quarter. Hotel amenities include a pool and oasis bar, concierge, and Bourbon Street balcony suites. Attendees should book accommodations in RITA’s room block by September 29, 2026.This year, RITA has also launched their Emerging Leaders program, a new initiative designed to recognize and celebrate the next generation of industry leaders. RITA Regular Members are each invited to nominate an employee. Nominees will receive complimentary conference registration as well as exclusive access to private roundtable discussions during the conference.Access to RITA Conferences is available to RITA Members only. Discounted early bird pricing is available now through September 4, and all event registration closes on October 19, 2026. To learn more and register, visit RITA’s Fall 2026 Conference event page ABOUT RITARITA is a professional trade association dedicated to expanding opportunities for all Americans to save and invest for retirement. Founded in 1987, RITA is composed of regulated banks, trust companies, and industry-related professionals. RITA exists to be the leading organization in the self-directed retirement plan industry by advocating for growth, providing education on operational guidelines and compliance, and offering resources and collaboration to empower success.

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