Developers of The St. Regis Residences, Sunny Isles Beach Complete Foundation Pour as South Tower Set to Go Vertical

With the Atlantic Ocean in view, Coastal Construction crews complete the South Tower's landmark mat pour at The St. Regis Residences, Sunny Isles Beach, Miami. From above: the South Tower's mat pour takes shape, setting the stage for vertical construction this year. Designed by Arquitectonica and developed by Fortune International Group and Château Group, The St. Regis Residences, Sunny Isles Beach, Miami is an amenity-rich, ultra-luxury two-tower enclave with 435 linear feet of direct Atlantic frontage. Over three consecutive days, crews complete the South Tower's foundation pour, marking a major construction milestone.

Coastal Construction mobilized 500 workers and 1,100+ truckloads to deliver 10,000 cubic yards of concrete to one of Florida's most iconic oceanfront addresses

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fortune International Group and Château Group , developers of The St. Regis Residences, Sunny Isles Beach, Miami , have reached a significant construction milestone with the South Tower’s mat foundation pour, advancing the ultra-luxury oceanfront development at 18801 Collins Avenue into its next phase. The positive collaboration with Coastal Construction is one of several over the years between the development team and the acclaimed General Contractor.Over a continuous three-day operation, the pour involved approximately 10,000 cubic yards of concrete, creating the structural foundation for the 170-residence South Tower – one of two 62-story towers that will each rise 750 feet above the Atlantic Ocean. With the foundation now in place, the South Tower will transition to vertical construction this year, while preparations continue for the project’s second and final phase: the 150-residence North Tower, which is scheduled to break ground in early Q4.By the Numbers:• 10,000 cubic yards of concrete for the South Tower mat foundation, poured continuously over three days (July 24–26)• Approximately 4 million pounds of reinforcing steel (rebar)• 1,100 concrete truck deliveries• 500 construction workers involved in the three-day operation• 6 boom pumps working simultaneously for more than 30 hours• 150-foot by 135-foot mat foundation footprint• 13-foot-thick reinforced concrete mat foundation• 435 linear feet of direct Atlantic Ocean frontage – the longest stretch of ocean frontage of any luxury residential development currently under construction in South Florida“Every major project reaches a point where years of planning, engineering and construction begin to take visible shape,” said Edgardo Defortuna, CEO of Fortune International Group. “Completing the foundation is one of those moments. It represents an extraordinary amount of work below the surface and marks the beginning of the next chapter as the South Tower starts to rise."“For our residents, this milestone is especially meaningful because they will now begin to see the building emerge,” said Manuel Grosskopf, CEO of Château Group. “Construction is entering a highly visible phase, and we’re excited to see the vision continue taking shape as we move toward delivery. Each step brings us closer to delivering not just a building, but a home our residents will be proud of for generations.”“South Florida continues to see tremendous demand for luxury waterfront residences, and we’re honored that developers continue to trust Coastal Construction with some of the region’s most complex projects,” said Tom Murphy, Coastal Construction Co-CEO.Designed by Arquitectonica, The St. Regis Residences, Sunny Isles Beach, Miami will feature 435 linear feet of Atlantic Ocean frontage. Residents will enjoy more than 70,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenities, including two public-facing restaurants, a full-floor private spa, indoor and outdoor pools, a fitness and wellness center, a private residents’ club, children’s programming, and the signature St. Regis Butler Service.Conceived as a private oceanfront residential resort, the development combines the hallmark hospitality of the St. Regis brand with an expansive amenity program designed for everyday living. The South Tower remains on track and on pace, hitting every major construction benchmark as the project moves steadily toward vertical construction and, ultimately, delivery.Remaining residences start at approximately $5 million. For additional information, call 305.704.4700 or visit srresidencessunnyislesbeach.com.The St. Regis Residences, Sunny Isles Beach, Miami are not owned, developed or sold by Marriott International, Inc. or its affiliates (“Marriott”). La Playa Beach Associates, LLC uses the St. Regis marks under a license from Marriott, which has not confirmed the accuracy of any of the statements or representations made about the project.# # #About the Project DevelopersFortune International GroupSynonymous with excellence, quality, customer service and unwavering commitment to the highest standards of luxury, Fortune International Group has been a recognized leader in development, sales, and marketing since 1983. With over 7,000 units and 9 million square feet of projects delivered, the company’s prestigious development portfolio includes many of the most prominent residential properties in South Florida including Faena Residences Miami, Ora by Casa Tua, The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Pompano Beach, The St. Regis Residences, Sunny Isles Beach, Nexo Residences, The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Sunny Isles Beach, Jade Residences Brickell, Jade Beach, Jade Ocean, Jade Signature, Auberge Beach Residences and Spa Fort Lauderdale and Hyde Resort & Residences Hollywood.The company’s Fortune Development Sales division is the premier, exclusive on-site sales and marketing representative for third-party development projects in South Florida, having sold more than 31,000 units and currently representing some of South Florida’s most successful projects such as: The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Miami, Cipriani Residences, Bay Harbor Towers, Pagani Residences, Onda, Missoni Baia, Una Residences, 2000 Ocean, One Park Tower, Baccarat and Casa Bella Residences, among others. The firm’s real estate brokerage division, Fortune Christie’s International Real Estate, is the exclusive Christie’s affiliate in Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Fortune International Group has 21 offices around the world with over 1,000 associates. Fortune’s international broker network reaches legions of prospective buyers from South Florida to Buenos Aires, Hong Kong to São Paolo, and Manhattan to Paris. For more information, visit fortuneintlgroup.com.The Château GroupThe Château Group, founded under the leadership of Sergio and Manuel Grosskopf, has more than 45 years of experience in the development of real estate projects in South America and the United States. Château has participated in several major real estate endeavors over the last several years, Château introduced the concept of Mall in Argentina with the development of Alto Palermo and Alto Avellaneda Malls in Buenos Aires and the entry of Wal-mart and Zara to the Argentinian market. In the residential field, Château Group developed more than 1.6 million square feet distributed in the two most emblematic towers in Buenos Aires, Argentina: Château Libertador and Château Puerto Madero. In the United States, Château Group developed Château Beach Residences, a luxury high-rise condominium in Sunny Isles Beach, FENDI Château Residences in Surfside, the first real estate development branded by FENDI worldwide and most recently delivered The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Sunny Isles Beach, the most elegant oceanfront address in the area in combination with Fortune International Group. Other projects in the pipeline include 600 and 700 Biscayne (Miami, FL) and a mixed-use development in Hallandale Beach. In addition, Château Group has positioned itself as a high-end residential market leader in the world-renowned city of Punta del Este, Uruguay through the development of the new FENDI Château Residences, Le Jardin Residences, Beverly Tower, Coral Tower and Millenium Tower.

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