Maine DOE Annual Summit Brings Maine Educators Together for a Day of Learning, Collaboration, and Inspiration

Educators, school leaders, and education partners from across Maine gathered at Thomas College in Waterville on July 29 for the 2026 Maine Department of Education (DOE) Annual Summit, kicking off the three-day ElevatED professional learning experience with a day centered on collaboration, innovation, and practical strategies to support students across the state. The Summit was followed by the second annual Every Teacher a Leader Conference, held July 30-31 in partnership with Educate Maine and the Teach Maine Center.

Designed to support Maine’s broad education workforce, this year’s Annual Summit featured timely, solution-focused, and science-backed learning opportunities that reflected the diverse needs of schools and communities across the state. Educators explored topics ranging from school climate, attendance, and family engagement to career pathways, outdoor learning, inclusion, artificial intelligence, educator wellness, and school safety, while connecting with colleagues and experts from across Maine.

The day began with welcome remarks from Education Commissioner Pender Makin, who highlighted the incredible importance of public educators in any democracy, but especially in today’s ever-changing landscape.

Commissioner Makin

Following Commissioner Makin’s remarks, representatives from the Maine School Management Association (MSMA) Maine Loves Public Schools campaign presented their recent “Learning from Maine” project. Hosted by Derek Pierce, a former Maine principal, the video series takes viewers inside Maine schools, highlighting the incredible stories happening in Maine classrooms, which airs on Maine Public, YouTube, and many other easily accessible platforms.

Derek Pierce

During the presentation, Pierce urged educators to reach out with story tips and ideas for the next season. You can find more information about Learning from Maine here.

Throughout the day, participants selected from a wide variety of breakout sessions designed to provide practical tools and strategies they could bring back to their schools. Topics included reducing bias-motivated harassment, building resilient school communities, promoting student attendance, strengthening family partnerships, expanding career-connected learning, implementing Universal Design for Learning, advancing climate education, and supporting educator belonging, among many others. The Summit’s emphasis on meaningful professional learning encouraged participants to exchange ideas, ask questions, and build connections that will continue well beyond the event.



After lunch, conference participants enjoyed an informative and captivating keynote presentation by internationally recognized educator and neuroscientist Dr. Jared Cooney- Horvath, whose engaging session, “From the Laboratory to the Classroom – Principles of Learning,” explored the science of learning and its implications for classroom practice. Attendees also had the opportunity to participate in two extended learning sessions led by Dr. Horvath that explored the foundations of thinking and learning in greater depth.



In addition to professional learning sessions, attendees visited informational tables hosted by Maine DOE offices and partner organizations, connecting directly with staff to learn about programs, initiatives, and resources available to support schools year-round. Many educators also took advantage of opportunities to speak with members of the Maine DOE Certification Team and other Department staff about certification, technical assistance, and upcoming professional learning opportunities.



Conference participants were invited to complete a feedback survey and asked to describe their experience in three words. The responses reflected an overwhelmingly positive experience, with the most frequently used words including informative, engaging, helpful, interesting, inspiring, collaborative, enlightening, fun, organized, positive, and reflective.

This word cloud was created from survey responses where participants were asked to describe the 2026 Annual using 3 words.

The Annual Summit continues to serve as a cornerstone of the Maine DOE’s commitment to supporting educators through high-quality professional learning that is responsive to the evolving needs of Maine schools. Since its inception, the Summit has brought together educators from every corner of the state to share ideas, celebrate successes, and strengthen Maine’s education community through collaboration and shared purpose.

As educators prepare for the upcoming school year, the ideas, strategies, and relationships built during the Maine DOE Annual Summit will continue to strengthen classrooms, schools, and communities across the state.

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