Roth Home Opens New Portland Office as August Gears Up for More Summer Heat

A Roth Home service vehicle outside the company’s new Portland office at 15350 S.W. Sequoia Parkway, Suite 105.

In its 50th year, Roth Home opens a Portland office as summer heat intensifies, offering 24/7 service booking and no extra charge for weekend work.

Another hot Oregon summer reinforces why we wanted a team based right here in Portland, so when a family’s cooling system quits on the hottest day of the year, help is close by.” — Jason Hansen, Comfort Advisor, Roth Home

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Portland moves deeper into summer, Roth Home, the Oregon home services company founded in 1976, announced the opening of a new office at 15350 S.W. Sequoia Parkway, Suite 105, in Portland. The location brings heating and cooling, indoor air quality, plumbing, drain and sewer, electrical, generator, and garage door services closer to Portland homeowners, with technicians beginning their day nearer to the customers who need them.Portland has already experienced significant heat this summer. According to the National Weather Service, Portland reached 94 degrees on June 14, breaking a daily record set in 1988. Five years after the 2021 heat dome, when Portland reached a record 116 degrees, extreme heat remains a public safety concern, particularly for older adults and residents without backup cooling.Roth Home operates seven days a week and offers 24/7 service booking. Urgent calls receive immediate intake and triage, clear communication about next steps, and scheduling for the earliest available dispatch window. The company does not charge extra for weekend service."Air conditioning used to be something Portland homeowners thought about a few days each summer. That is no longer the case," said Jason Hansen, Comfort Advisor, Roth Home. "Another hot Oregon summer reinforces why we wanted a team based right here in Portland, so when a family's cooling system quits on the hottest day of the year, help is close by. And whether the call comes in on a Tuesday or a Saturday, the price of the work is the same."Roth Home is encouraging residents to take practical steps to stay safe and keep cooling systems running when they are needed most:• Service cooling systems before peak heat to identify problems such as a failing capacitor or refrigerant leak before a breakdown.• Watch for weak airflow, warm air from vents, or equipment that runs continuously without cooling the home.• Replace dirty air filters and keep cooling systems well sealed to support indoor air quality during wildfire smoke.• Stay hydrated, check on vulnerable neighbors, and use Multnomah County's 311 line or cooling-resources map when relief is needed."We're proud to serve the Oregon community every day of the year, and especially when families need us most," Hansen added. "As we celebrate 50 years of serving Oregon, we're committed to making home service easier."Roth Home is the exclusive HVAC and plumbing sponsor of the 2026 NW Natural Street of Dreams, running through August 23 at Serres Farms in Oregon City. The show and Roth Home are both celebrating 50 years in Oregon. Roth Home also continues its annual sponsorship of the Canby Rodeo, presented by the Clackamas County Fair, August 18–22, reflecting the company's longstanding service to Canby, West Linn, Lake Oswego, and surrounding communities.Roth Home maintains a Repair-First Promise, seeking ways to extend the life of existing equipment before recommending replacement. The company is an Oregon-licensed contractor (CCB #14008) holding state plumbing (3-450PB), electrical (C535), and HVAC/R (604LHR) contractor licenses.Homeowners who need service during the summer heat can reach Roth Home's Portland team at (971) 264-0520 or online at Roth Home in Portland About Roth HomeFounded in 1976, Roth Home provides residential heating and cooling, indoor air quality, plumbing, drain and sewer, electrical, generator, and garage door services across the Portland metro and Central Oregon, with locations in Portland, Aurora, Bend, and Sisters. Roth Home was named to Oregon Business’s 100 Best Companies to Work For in Oregon list in 2024, 2025, and 2026 and to Oregon Business’s 100 Best Green Workplaces in Oregon list in 2024. The company also received the 2024 Angi Super Service Award. For more information, visit callroth.com

How Roth Home Helps Portland Homeowners Beat the Summer Heat

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