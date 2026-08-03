United Better Homes Educates New England Property Owners on How to Prepare Roofing and Home Exteriors for Fall Weather

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The regional home improvement contractor is encouraging early roof and exterior evaluations before colder, wetter weather arrives.

CENTRAL FALLS, RI, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- United Better Homes is encouraging property owners across Massachusetts and Rhode Island to review roofing and exterior concerns before fall rain, wind, falling leaves, and colder temperatures place additional stress on their buildings.Late summer gives property owners time to investigate loose shingles, small leaks, worn flashing, damaged siding, drafty openings, and other concerns, while there is still time to compare repair and replacement options before colder, wetter winter weather arrives.“A roof or exterior problem does not always begin with a major leak,” said Ed Roman, owner of United Better Homes. “An early evaluation gives property owners time to understand what is happening, compare the available options, and plan the work before seasonal weather makes the issue harder to ignore.”Key Facts- United Better Homes is a family-owned company serving New England since 2003 , with its headquarters in Central Falls, Rhode Island, and a Massachusetts location in Attleboro.- Roofing services include inspections, estimates, repairs, full replacements, new roof installation, and commercial roofing. Related services include windows, doors, siding, insulation, air sealing, weatherization, solar panels, battery storage, and electrical work.- The company is licensed for home improvement work in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut and holds electrical licenses in five New England states.- United Better Homes is a GAF Master Elite roofing contractor, is BBB Accredited with an A+ rating, and offers free estimates, financing options, manufacturer-backed warranties, and limited lifetime labor coverage on qualifying projects.Fall Weather Can Expose Roofing ProblemsA roof may appear serviceable from the ground while smaller concerns develop around shingles, flashing, vents, skylights, chimneys, drainage areas, or attic ventilation. Repeated rain and colder temperatures may make those conditions more noticeable and increase the chance that moisture reaches the roof deck, attic, or interior.United Better Homes recommends scheduling an evaluation when a property owner notices missing, curling, cracked, or loose shingles; water stains, active leaks, or damp areas in the attic; worn flashing near chimneys, skylights, vents, or roof edges; loose siding or damaged exterior materials near the roofline; or drafts and moisture around windows and exterior doors.Planning Exterior Projects in a Practical OrderRoofing concerns sometimes overlap with ventilation, insulation, siding, window, door, or solar plans. Reviewing those connections early may help a property owner avoid completing one project only to learn that another exterior component also needs attention.United Better Homes provides residential and commercial roofing, as well as windows, exterior doors, siding, insulation, air sealing, energy assessments, solar panels, and battery systems. A roof evaluation may also be used to determine whether repair or replacement is needed before a future solar installation.Service Through Attleboro and Central FallsUnited Better Homes provides roofing and exterior improvement services in Attleboro and nearby southeastern Massachusetts communities, while its Central Falls headquarters continues to serve customers throughout Rhode Island.The company operates under Massachusetts Home Improvement Contractor License HIC #161035 and Massachusetts Electrical License #8318-EL-A1. United Better Homes also holds home improvement licenses in Rhode Island (LIC #26256) and Connecticut (HIC #0656908), as well as electrical licenses in Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Hampshire, and Maine.Free estimates are available for qualifying roofing, solar, and exterior improvement projects. Customers may also review financing and applicable warranty options during the consultation. Massachusetts customers may call the Attleboro location at (508) 455-1543 or visit unitedbetterhomes.com/locations/attleboro/.Frequently Asked QuestionsWhen should a New England property owner schedule a roof evaluation?Late summer and early fall are practical times because they leave time to review concerns and schedule work before winter. An evaluation is also appropriate after severe weather or when leaks, missing shingles, stains, or other changes appear.What roof problems should be addressed before winter?Active leaks, missing or loose shingles, damaged flashing, deteriorated sealants, ventilation concerns, and blocked drainage areas should be evaluated. The recommended response depends on the roof's age and the extent of the damage.What services does United Better Homes offer through its Attleboro location?Services include residential and commercial roofing, windows, doors, siding, insulation, air sealing, solar panel installation, battery storage, electrical work, and related exterior improvements. Availability may vary by project and service area.Is United Better Homes licensed in Massachusetts?Yes. United Better Homes operates under Massachusetts Home Improvement Contractor License HIC #161035 and Massachusetts Electrical License #8318-EL-A1.Can roofing and solar work be planned together?Yes. Reviewing the roof before solar installation helps determine whether repairs or replacement should happen first. United Better Homes can discuss roof condition, solar readiness, timing, and related electrical needs as part of the planning process.Does United Better Homes provide free estimates, financing, and warranty options?United Better Homes offers free estimates for qualifying roofing, solar, and exterior improvement projects. Financing is available for qualified customers, and manufacturer-backed warranties and limited lifetime labor coverage are available on qualifying installations. Exact terms vary by product, project, manufacturer, and financing provider.About United Better HomesUnited Better Homes is a family-owned roofing, exterior improvement, solar, and energy-efficiency contractor serving New England since 2003. The company provides residential and commercial roofing, windows, doors, siding, insulation, air sealing, solar panels, battery storage, electrical work, and related improvements.United Better Homes operates from Central Falls, Rhode Island, and Attleboro, Massachusetts. The company is licensed and insured, is a GAF Master Elite roofing contractor, and is BBB Accredited with an A+ rating.

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