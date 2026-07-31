NEW: Under Kelly Ayotte, New Hampshire ‘Has One of the Worst Early Education Systems in the Country’



A new report found that Kelly Ayotte’s child care crisis is just about as bad as it gets. WalletHub ranks New Hampshire’s early childhood education system “one of the worst” in the country – 48th out of 50.

The new report paints a more grim picture for working parents across New Hampshire: the state is ranked nearly dead last in resources & economic support for child care and in the top nine states with the least amount of access to pre-kindergarten and other early education programs.

This comes just over a year after Ayotte let child care workforce grants fall apart under her watch. She still has no concrete plan to restore funding grants, which would have helped child care providers “recruit and retain employees.” More than a year later, the program still has “not been funded” and the workforce grants “remain up in the air,” leaving providers facing critical staffing shortages.

“Kelly Ayotte can’t spin her way out of a child care crisis of her own making,” said NHDP spokesperson Marissa Hebert. “Ayotte can cherry-pick rankings for a press release, but hardworking parents know the truth: child care is still too expensive and too hard to find. Empty promises don’t create child care slots, and they don’t help parents get back to work.”