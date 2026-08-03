Data Center Investments Attract First Wave of Institutional Capital

Arch Capital and HMC Capital Close First Round of Funding for Data Centers investments

SAO PAULO, SAO PAULO, BRAZIL, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arch Capital and HMC Capital announce the completion of the first close of the investment program for Twenty Four Seven Data Centers , a Brazilian platform focused on the development, construction, and operation of next-generation hyperscale data centers. The capital raise strengthens the company’s position as one of Brazil’s leading independent operators in the sector.The round was anchored by two strategic investors of international relevance: Just Climate, an investment manager established by Generation Investment Management and focused on scaling solutions for the most emissions-intensive sectors and those furthest from global climate targets; and Kinea Investimentos, one of Brazil’s leading asset managers and an affiliate of Itaú. The transaction also included a select group of Brazilian multi- and single-family offices, including G5 Partners, Ekho Family Office, and One, through a vehicle structured specifically for the transaction."The caliber of the investors participating in this first close reflects the strengths that Twenty Four Seven Data Centers brings together: a robust investment thesis in a segment where Brazil has competitive advantages, led by an experienced sponsor and addressing one of the country’s largest infrastructure gaps,” said Guilherme Sousa, HMC's partner.A Milestone for Brazil’s Digital InfrastructureTwenty Four Seven Data Centers is a hyperscale data center operating platform developed by Arch Capital and dedicated to building next-generation digital infrastructure in Brazil, focused on energy efficiency, scale, and compliance with the most rigorous technical standards required by global hyperscalers.The capital raise, combined with commercial and infrastructure progress, places Twenty Four Seven in a strong position to become one of the leading partners for hyperscalers in Brazil. With control of strategically located land plots in these clients’ priority Availability Zones and secured access to more than 150 MW of energy capacity, the company is well positioned to capture growing demand for high-capacity data center infrastructure in a market that continues to face a shortage of assets capable of meeting the segment’s technical requirements.HMC Capital acted as capital advisor in the transaction, connecting Arch Capital with a qualified base of institutional investors and family offices. HMC is an alternative investments platform with US$27 billion in assets under management and distribution across Latin America. Through this transaction, it reaffirms its central role in the advisory and distribution of alternative investments in the region.Founded in 2007, Arch Capital has built a consistent track record over nearly two decades of originating, developing, and executing real asset investments in Brazil. Through Twenty Four Seven Data Centers, the firm brings together a technical team with experience in the development, construction, and operation of hundreds of megawatts of data center capacity across Latin America—expertise that is essential in a segment requiring technical rigor, strong relationships with critical suppliers, and a proven ability to deliver on schedule.

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