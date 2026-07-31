Humans of Holloman: Experienced MQ-9 maintainer Staff Sgt. Lawson Oakes helps the next generation

HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. — Spending seven years at a single military installation for most service members is rare. In the case of U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lawson Oakes, 29th Aircraft Maintenance Unit dedicated crew chief, his first seven have been almost entirely at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, developing him into a reliable source of MQ-9 Reaper maintenance knowledge.

Since arriving at Holloman in the summer of 2019, Oakes has been around for several notable periods at the 49th Wing, including the departure of the German Air Force, the adjustment period of operations during COVID-19, and career field restructuring.

Despite occasional changes on base, Oakes focused on maintaining the MQ-9 to the best of his abilities. He expanded his knowledge during key platform transitions over the last seven years, such as the upgrade from the first-generation MQ-9 to the current fifth generation with enhanced engines and avionics. In that time, Oakes has worked to master every detail of the aircraft and develop into a trusted mentor for new Airmen.

Master Sgt. Kyle Henley, 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron section chief, emphasized Oakes’ impact on unit readiness. He explained Oakes’ ability to come up with a fix for a difficult situation and teach that to junior Airmen is invaluable.

“Oakes as a maintainer and a leader is one of the most knowledgeable MQ-9 guys that I've met,” said Henley. “He teaches newer guys things that are learned by long-term job experience, the kinds of things that aren't in official training setups yet.”

While Oakes is known among his peers as being personable, approachable and helpful, Henley notes he is fully capable of focusing on the task at hand and making sure others do as well.

Oakes traces his strong work ethic to his father, a structured leader who taught him self- reliance. Raised working in construction and mechanics from age 14, Oakes developed a hands-on mindset.

“I'm very much a mechanic at heart. It’s not just planes or cars, but I like to fix anything and everything,” said Oakes. “Being a kind of jack-of-all-trades is important so I can be there to help people if something goes wrong.”

That steady focus helped him overcome early operational challenges, including working isolated shift schedules during COVID-19 and packing up an entire deployment site in Greece to relocate to Korea on short notice.

“Being able to change and have a malleable mindset helps you in life,” said Oakes. “It throws you curveballs and you have to adapt.”

Recently married, Oakes spent time away from his spouse for the first time while participating in combat readiness exercise Zia Sunbird 2026 at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center in July. Despite thoughts about home, he successfully supported and passed knowledge onto his teammates, many of whom were junior Airmen on their first off-base temporary duty assignment.

Having been “the new guy” before, Oakes wants to increase his skills and experience. He plans to do a 20-year military career before pursuing new opportunities.

“I would love to retire at 38 and put this knowledge to work in the civilian world,” said Oakes. “I can’t not work. There’s so much to learn and do out there.”

Whether training new maintainers or troubleshooting aircraft, Oakes remains focused on service, family, and lifelong technical mastery.