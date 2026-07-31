Online Auction of Pallidus Silicon Carbide (SiC) Wafer Manufacturing Facility

$45 Million Original Investment in Class 10,000 Semiconductor Equipment — Albany, NY

CT, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Branford Group ("Branford"), a leader in asset liquidation and valuation services, in partnership with Heritage Global Partners will be hosting a major public auction event, selling on behalf of secured parties, the complete Class 10,000 silicon carbide (SiC) wafer manufacturing operation of Pallidus , located in Albany, NY.Representing a $45 million original equipment investment, with tools as new as 2024, this late-model semiconductor asset base will be available for bidding via timed online auction. Bidding will open on August 24 at 8:00 am (ET) and will begin to close on August 27 at 10:00 am (ET).Tyler Gardner, Director of Business Development at Branford, states, "Pallidus represents one of the most complete late-model SiC wafer lines we have ever brought to market. Buyers can acquire the entire process flow — crystal growth, wire sawing, grinding, CMP, wet process, and metrology — under one roof, at a fraction of the cost and lead time of buying new. For anyone building or expanding compound semiconductor capacity, this is a rare chance to compress years of capital planning into a single transaction."Some of the key featured pieces available at auction include:• Multiple Aymont SP-150 Induction Heated Crystal Growth Furnaces w/ Mesta Electronics 50kW Inverters• Multiple CVD Physical Vapor Transport (PVT) Crystal Growth Systems• (2) Meyer Burger DW288S4 Diamond Wire Cutting Saws (2021)• KLA Candela 8520 Wafer Inspection System (2022)• Rigaku TXRF3760 Total Reflection X-Ray Fluorescence Spectrometer (2023)• Corning Tropel UltraSort II FlatMaster Semi-Automated Wafer Sorting System (2022)• GFS 3636 Vertical and 2424 Horizontal Vacuum Resistance Furnaces, Max Temp 2000 C & 1000 C• (2) GigaMat 3828-46 CMP Polishers• Lam Research OnTrak DSS200 Series 2 Wafer Cleaner• Complete Class 10,000 Clean Room & ContentsBranford is currently entertaining pre-auction offers on all major pieces or packages of equipment and is encouraging interested parties to reach out to discuss an offer prior to the auction. All equipment is available for immediate purchase upon agreement of terms. Please contact Tyler Gardner at TGardner@thebranfordgroup.com or 203-500-2529 to discuss.Inspection and preview of the Albany, NY facility is available by appointment only.For more information, detailed descriptions of featured items, and to register for the auction, please visit Branford's website The Branford Group: The Branford Group is a recognized leader in surplus industrial auction, disposition, and valuation services throughout the world. Its experienced team of certified and accredited auctioneers and appraisers buy, sell, and value nearly all types of assets including equipment, inventories, turnkey businesses, real estate, and intellectual property from a broad range of industries.Heritage Global Partners: Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL) is an asset services company specializing in financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides a full suite of services including market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations and secured lending. Heritage Global focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets across twenty-eight global sectors. The company acts as an adviser, as well as a principal, acquiring or brokering turnkey manufacturing facilities, surplus industrial machinery and equipment, industrial inventories, accounts receivable portfolios, intellectual property, and entire business enterprises

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