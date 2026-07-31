USS Truxtun Returns to Naval Station Norfolk from Deployment to U.S. 4th, 5th, and 6th Fleets

NORFOLK, Virginia – Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103) returned to Naval Station Norfolk on July 31, concluding an almost six-month deployment across multiple geographic theaters, including the U.S. 4th, 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operations.

"The Sailors of USS Truxtun demonstrated exceptional professionalism, technical expertise, and resilience while operating across three geographic theaters, said Cmdr. Taylor Auclair, commanding officer of USS Truxtun. “During this deployment, our crew sustained combat operations in contested waters and enabled swift, decisive maritime action while under persistent multi-domain threats at an operational tempo and intensity not seen in decades. Their discipline, teamwork, and warfighting excellence reflect the very best of our Navy and reaffirm the versatility of the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer in defending our nation's interests alongside our allies and partners."

USS Truxtun is a multi-mission guided-missile destroyer capable of air warfare (AW), anti-submarine warfare (ASW), naval surface fire support (NSFS), and surface warfare (SUW). The ship carries approximately 300 Sailors.

Truxtun is the 6th warship in a line of proud vessels in the U.S. Navy to bear its name, with the first one being commissioned in 1842. Its keel was laid on April 11, 2005, in Pascagoula Mississippi, and was launched on April 17, 2007. During its christening ceremony, Thomas Truxtun's descendants were present and served as its sponsors on June 2, 2007.

U.S. 2nd Fleet, reestablished in 2018 in response to the changing global security environment, develops and employs maritime ready forces to fight across multiple domains in the Atlantic and Arctic in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.

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#_msoanchor_1Approved by Ship CO