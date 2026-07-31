R&B Artist Emjay Unveils 'Pretty Woman,' Showcasing Soulful Vocals, Global Influences and Timeless Romance

R&B artist Emjay releases "Pretty Woman", a soulful new single blending timeless vocals, romance and global influences into a fresh contemporary sound.

Pretty Woman’ celebrates love, confidence and timeless R&B. I wanted every lyric to feel genuine and every note to connect with the heart.”” — Official EMJAY

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Some artists learn music. Others are born into it. For rising R&B vocalist Emjay, music has always been more than a passion—it has been the foundation of his life. Now, the accomplished singer-songwriter introduces audiences to his latest single, “Pretty Woman,” a smooth, emotionally rich record that showcases the unmistakable vocals, heartfelt storytelling, and international influences that continue to define his artistry.With “Pretty Woman,” Emjay delivers an irresistible blend of contemporary R&B, soulful melodies, and romantic lyricism that reminds listeners why authentic vocalists still matter. The single captures the excitement of genuine admiration while highlighting the vocal control and emotional depth that have become trademarks of his sound.Emjay’s musical journey began in church, where faith, family, and music became inseparable. Although waking early for Sunday services wasn’t always easy, those formative experiences became the soundtrack of his childhood. His grandfather often described it as having “an early Sunday morning feeling”—a lesson that would shape Emjay’s appreciation for music with purpose, soul, and longevity.His gift became undeniable during his teenage years when a friend encouraged him to record himself singing Joe’s classic, “The Love Scene.” That moment ignited a passion that continues to fuel his career today. Inspired by legendary artists including Joe, Donny Hathaway, and Sam Cooke, Emjay developed a vocal style that is both classic and contemporary, honoring the greats while creating a lane entirely his own.His dedication soon earned him his first independent recording contract in Atlanta, providing invaluable industry experience and opening the door to a career that would stretch far beyond the United States. As he traveled, Emjay expanded both personally and artistically, embracing new cultures that would forever influence his music.One of the most defining chapters of his career came through his deep appreciation for Latin culture. Fascinated by the beauty and romance of the Spanish language, Emjay immersed himself in learning to speak Spanish fluently while embracing the music and traditions that surrounded it. That cultural connection inspired an entirely new creative direction, blending soulful R&B with the passion and rhythm of Latin music.His evolution eventually led him to Los Angeles, where he reunited with Grammy-winning producer and songwriter Rico Love. Their creative partnership continued after Emjay relocated to Miami, leading to opportunities that would elevate his career to the international stage.Emjay later joined global superstar Romeo Santos on the acclaimed Formula Vol. 1 World Tour, performing alongside the King of Bachata for nearly three years across North America, South America, and Europe. During that experience, Mexico became especially meaningful, inspiring Emjay to relocate there for two years to further immerse himself in the culture and continue refining his artistry.Today, based in Miami, Emjay continues to collaborate with Rico Love while crafting music that effortlessly blends R&B, Bachata, Reggaeton, Latin influences, and contemporary Pop into a sound that feels both refreshing and timeless.His newest release, “Pretty Woman,” represents the next chapter in that journey—a record built on sincerity, musical excellence, and emotional connection. It’s a song that not only introduces listeners to Emjay’s distinctive artistry but also establishes him as one of today’s emerging voices worthy of attention.As audiences continue discovering the depth of his music, one thing becomes increasingly clear: Emjay isn’t following trends—he’s creating music that transcends genres, languages, and cultures. With every release, he proves that great music speaks a universal language.“Pretty Woman” is now available on all major digital streaming platforms.About EmjayEmjay is an R&B recording artist whose signature sound blends Soul, Bachata, Reggaeton, Latin influences, and Pop into a distinctive musical experience. Influenced by gospel roots and legendary vocalists including Joe, Donny Hathaway, and Sam Cooke, Emjay has built a career defined by authentic storytelling, exceptional vocals, and international musical influences. Having toured worldwide with Romeo Santos and collaborated with acclaimed producer Rico Love, Emjay continues to establish himself as one of contemporary R&B’s most exciting emerging artists.

Pretty Woman- Official Emjay

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