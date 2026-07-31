Industrial Corridor Draft: New Web Map and Next Steps in the Approval Process

The process to develop a new land use designation in Horry County has advanced to the next phase.

Horry County Planning and Zoning has taken the findings from their public input meetings, survey and comment period to create a Draft Industrial Corridors Web Map.

Review the Draft Industrial Corridors Web Map here https://gisportal.horrycounty.org/portal/apps/instant/basic/index.html?appid=b7693f9eacb34adbb1e5c1ca5dac2084 Please note: This is a future land use map—not a zoning map—and does not change a property’s existing zoning.

Review the Full Industrial Corridor Overlay Draft here https://www.horrycountysc.gov/media/0abgolig/industrial-corridor-draft_website.pdf

Horry County Planning and Zoning released its Industrial Corridor Draft on Thursday, May 28, 2026, marking the proposal’s formal 30-day public comment period. The survey period was extended beyond 30 days to July 30, 2026. Public input is an important part of the planning process, and the community is encouraged to review the plan along with the map and share their feedback.

The public feedback will continue to be collected until August 6, 2026.

Written comment may be submitted by email to

mailto:hcg.planningandzoning@horrycountysc.gov

Please use "Industrial Corridors" as the subject line.

A Public Hearing will also take place at the Planning Commission meeting on Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 5:30 p.m. inside multi-purpose room B of the Horry County Government and Justice Center in Conway.

After review and approval by the Planning Commission, the plan amendment will also be reviewed and recommended by the Infrastructure & Regulations (I&R) Committee at their meeting on August 11, 2026, and considered for adoption by Horry County Council at their meeting on August 18, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. Timeline is subject to change.

THE PURPOSE OF AN INDUSTRIAL CORRIDOR OVERLAY

The Industrial Corridors Draft is part of the five-year update to Horry County’s Comprehensive Plan, known as IMAGINE 2040.

Once finalized, the plan will designate specific sections of the county for future industrial use.

Industrial Corridors provide locations for economic development including industrial, manufacturing, and distribution uses along major transportation corridors.

The Industrial Corridor Draft helps identify areas best suited for future industrial and economic growth in Horry County. These areas are intended to support major industries, manufacturing, freight and logistics operations that bring high-paying jobs and strengthen the local economy.

PLANNING PROCESS

The planning process to develop the Industrial Corridors Draft began with staff research into peer communities’ industrial land use policies. Geospatial data was used to identify constraints and infrastructure necessary to industrial uses in the county.

Staff developed a suitability model using GIS to score areas of the county based on these variables. Variables were scored between one (low) and five (high), including the distance from:

- Major Roads

- Railroads

- Wetlands

- Flood Zones

- Residential Structures

After public meetings in April, the county updated the suitability model based on community feedback. Staff then used public input, survey responses and guidance from County Council and the Planning Commission to draft proposed industrial corridors and identify areas best suited for future industrial development.

KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM PUBLIC INPUT SURVEY

Survey comments gathered between March and April provided these common themes:

-Desire to prioritize mitigating impacts of industrial uses on residential uses, conservation lands, and historic downtowns.

- Mixed opinions on locations near office, commercial and agriculture land.

Concerns about impacts on:

- Wetlands

- Providing buffers to sensitive environmental and residential land uses

- Air and water quality impacts

- Providing adequate road and utility infrastructure

Respondents want Horry County to:

- Concentrate industrial uses

- Buffer sensitive uses

- Provide infrastructure upgrades where necessary

Horry County will continue to provide updates on the Industrial Corridors Draft here online and on the Horry County Government Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/horrycountygov