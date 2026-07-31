Davis Street Community Center to Host Annual Community Outreach & Resource Fair on August 8

SAN LEANDRO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Davis Street Community Center invites the community to attend its Annual Community Outreach & Resource Fair on Saturday, August 8, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Davis Street Community Center, located at 3081 Teagarden Street, San Leandro, CA 94577.This free, family-friendly event brings together community members and local organizations for a day focused on connection, resources, and family fun. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about programs and services, connect with local partners, and participate in activities for all ages.Last year’s event welcomed more than 1,000 attendees, and Davis Street looks forward to welcoming even more community members this year. The fair continues to provide an opportunity for residents to access important resources while strengthening relationships among families, community partners, and local organizations.Event highlights include:• Community resource booths• Health and wellness information• Petting zoo• Fire truck photo opportunities• Raffle prizes• Family-friendly activities• Free lunch (while supplies last)Guests are encouraged to visit participating resource booths for a chance to enter raffle drawings and discover the many services available throughout the community."Our Annual Community Outreach & Resource Fair is an opportunity to bring neighbors, families, and community partners together," said Daniel Johnson, CEO of Davis Street. "We are proud to host an event where community members can connect with 20+ organizations and receive a free lunch thanks to the Alameda County Fire Department, Local 55."The Annual Community Outreach & Resource Fair is free and open to the public. No registration is required.Event Details:FREE AdmissionSaturday, August 8, 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.3081 Teagarden StreetSan Leandro CA 94577About Davis Street Community CenterFounded in 1972, Davis Street Community Center is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for low-income families and individuals. Davis Street provides essential services that strengthen families and uplift our community. Programs include a Primary Care Clinic with Dental and Behavioral Health services; a Basic Need Program providing emergency food and clothing; Children's Services comprised of voucher-based care and direct care through our three development centers; and specialized programs that support adults with intellectual disabilities.For more information, visit Davis Street Community Center

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.