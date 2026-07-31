AI Profit Con Is Bringing the AI Gold Rush to Austin and Leaving the Boring Business Conference Behind

AI PROFIT CON PRESS RELEASE

The two-day event is bringing together the people building, selling and making serious money with AI-without the boring ballroom energy or two-day sales pitch.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI Profit Con will take place in Austin August 20–22, 2026. The main two-day conference will be held at the Hyatt Regency Austin August 21–22, preceded by the Ungala for VIP and Platinum attendees on August 20.Hosted by AI Profit Machine founder Chris Wiser alongside Hot Girls AI Club founder Lindsey Badillo, the event is for entrepreneurs, agency owners, consultants and founders who want to use AI to build offers, systems and businesses.“AI tools are widely available,” Wiser said. “The focus of this conference is helping attendees identify business problems, develop AI-based solutions and create a plan for implementing them in ways that can create new revenue opportunities and improve operations.”AI Profit Con will feature two tracks built around practical application, including working sessions, roundtables and focused breakouts.Speakers include AdOutreach founder Aleric Heck, Atelier AI founder Brooke Shelton, Stage Mastery co-founder Laura Hennings, StandOut Authority founder Joshua B. Lee and AI4Teams founder Ryan Kohler.“We wanted to create an event that combines practical programming with an experience that feels engaging and collaborative,” Wiser said.Alongside working sessions, roundtables and focused breakouts, attendees can expect dance resets, AI After Dark, DJ-led breakfasts for VIP and Platinum ticket holders and the Ungala on August 20.General admission, VIP and Platinum registration options are available.For event details and the complete speaker lineup, visit AIProfitCon.com.About AI Profit ConAI Profit Con is a two-day business-building conference for entrepreneurs, agency owners, MSPs, consultants and founders who want to develop AI-based offers, scalable systems and business growth strategies.Media ContactShelby Kincer[shelby@collab.social]AIPROFITCON.COM

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