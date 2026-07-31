Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival In New York - Team Trails and Festival Weekend

QUEENS, NY, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 2026 Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival in New York Announces Team Time Trials & Media Interview Weekend Athletes, Teams and Festival Leaders to Gather at Flushing Meadows Corona Park!The Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival in New York (HKDBF-NY) will host its official 2026 Team Time Trials and Media Interview Weekend on Saturday, August 1, and Sunday, August 2, 2026, at Flushing Meadows Corona Park – Meadow Lake in Queens.The Team Time Trials will provide an exciting preview of the competitive action that will take place during the 2026 Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival in New York, scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, August 8–9, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., rain or shine.MEDIA & TEAM TIME TRIAL SCHEDULE: Flushing Meadows Corona Park – Meadow LakeSaturday, August 1, 202611:00 AM – 1:00 PMSunday, August 2, 202610:00 AM – 1:00 PMFlushing Meadows Corona Park – Meadow LakeMembers of the media are invited to attend the time trials, capture race-day footage and photographs, interview participating athletes and teams, and speak with festival organizers and community leaders about this year's celebration.The weekend will provide media with an opportunity to experience the intensity, teamwork and athleticism of dragon boat racing ahead of the festival's championship competitions.MEDIA INVITATION: TIME TRAILS SCHEDULEMembers of the media are invited to attend the 2026 Team Time Trials and Media Interview Weekend to preview the upcoming festival, meet participating dragon boat teams and athletes, capture action footage and conduct interviews with festival organizers, sponsors, community leaders and participants.Media representatives interested in interviews, advance coverage or festival credentials are encouraged to attend during the scheduled media windows.MEDIA RSVP: https://forms.gle/fJxUd8LZ6YduvCdL8 HKDBF 2026: YEAR OF THE FIRE HORSEThe 2026 festival celebrates the Year of the Fire Horse, symbolizing energy, passion, courage and bold transformation—a fitting theme for a festival that brings together athletes, families, businesses, community organizations and cultural leaders from across New York City and beyond. As one of the largest and oldest dragon boat festivals in the United States, HKDBF-NY continues to draw thousands of spectators, athletes, families and media outlets to Queens for a weekend celebrating sport, culture, heritage and community.A WEEKEND OF CHAMPIONSHIP RACINGFollowing the Team Time Trials, the excitement continues during the festival on August 8–9.Teams will compete throughout both days from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., culminating Sunday with the challenging U.S. Dragon Boat Open Championship Race.The 2026 racing program will feature a diverse lineup of competitive and invitational races, including the new:• America250 Invitational• Hong Kong Teak Boat Dragon Boat Movement 40th Anniversary InvitationalThe 40th Anniversary Invitational honors the original teak dragon boats gifted by the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in New York, recognizing the history and enduring relationship between Hong Kong and the New York dragon boat community.OPENING DAY PARADE & DRAGON EYE-DOTTING CEREMONYThe festival officially opens Saturday, August 8, with a spectacular Dragon Dance Dragon Dance Troupe performance by the Wan Chi Ming Hung Gar Institute, leading participating teams in a colorful parade toward the Main Stage.The parade will culminate in the traditional Dragon Eye-Dotting Ceremony, a centuries-old tradition symbolizing the awakening and blessing of the dragon for competition.

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