Major General John Borling (USAF, Ret.) Joins Veteran Business Project Board to Scale Veteran Business Ownership

Veteran Business Project Logo Major General John Borling

Decorated fighter pilot, former POW and nonprofit executive will support VBP's national growth as it expands its veteran business acquisition model

General Borling's addition to our board signals that we're serious about scaling this model nationally. He brings a leadership philosophy that honors what we've built and helps amplify it.” — Lynn Lowder, founder and CEO of Veteran Business Project

NAPERVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veteran Business Project , a nonprofit accelerating veteran business ownership, announced that retired Maj. Gen. John L. Borling has joined its board of directors. His appointment comes at a pivotal moment, as millions of small business owners approach retirement while millions of veterans transition from military service seeking renewed purpose and economic opportunity. Veteran Business Project is expanding its efforts to help bridge that gap by connecting veterans with existing businesses ready for new leadership.A Chicago native and 1963 U.S. Air Force Academy graduate, Borling served 33 years in high-level command and staff positions around the world. Shot down over North Vietnam on his 97th combat mission in 1966, he spent six and a half years as a prisoner of war, mentally composing poetry and tapping it through prison walls. Those poems were later published in "Taps on the Walls: Poems from the Hanoi Hilton," with a foreword by Sen. John McCain.After retiring from the military, Borling led a turnaround of Chicago's United Way, growing annual campaigns to more than $95 million. He is a life member of the Commercial Club of Chicago, a laureate of the Lincoln Academy of Illinois and a recipient of the Order of Lincoln, the state's highest honor.Over the past 14 years, Veteran Business Project has served more than 1,500 veterans and military spouses, with 400 new participants enrolling last year alone. The organization connects veterans with existing businesses for sale, provides personalized mentorship and coaching at no cost, and guides them through the acquisition process. The model preserves successful businesses, creates immediate income opportunities and helps veterans build long-term financial stability through business ownership."General Borling's addition to our board signals that we're serious about scaling this model nationally," said Lynn Lowder, founder and CEO of Veteran Business Project. "He brings networks we need to access capital, federal relationships and philanthropic circles. He brings a leadership philosophy that honors what we've built and helps amplify it. We're taking something that works and making it available to more veterans across the country."Borling said he was drawn to Veteran Business Project because of its successful, practical model."This is a successful business model, and those are hard to come by," Borling said. "I'm attracted to working with leaders like Lynn Lowder who have built something that works and are ready to scale it nationally. The challenge now is growing this program without losing the hands-on approach and personal touch that make the real difference."Borling also believes the organization's approach addresses one of the country's greatest economic opportunities."You take companies that have already been vetted, that have been proven to be money makers, and you put in a new level of leadership," he said. "Then you help them go make it better. That's the opportunity here."As a board member, Borling will advise Veteran Business Project on strategic growth, capital access and national expansion, drawing on decades of experience in military leadership, nonprofit management, business, philanthropy and civic service."This is America in action," Borling said. "The business of America is business. Economic drivers matter. Real results matter. When a veteran makes payroll, supports a family, builds generational wealth and strengthens a community all at once, that's not just business. That's purpose."Veteran Business Project helps veterans and military spouses become business owners while preserving American small businesses, strengthening communities and creating renewed purpose through entrepreneurship. For some veterans, that hope may help save lives.More information is available at VeteranBusinessProject.org

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