LevelUP HCS Recognized in Everest Group's 2026 RPO Services PEAK Matrix Across Four Geographies

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LevelUP HCS, a leading recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) provider and talent solutions company, has been recognized in the Everest Group Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026 across four geographies. The company is named a Major Contender in the Global, United States, and United Kingdom assessments, and makes its debut appearance as an Aspirant in the India assessment. This marks the first time LevelUP HCS has been included in any Asia Pacific or India-specific cut.

The multi-geography recognition reflects LevelUP HCS's consistent performance in a highly competitive market, including strength in talent delivery, client retention, and scalable RPO solutions across enterprise and mid-market organizations. The company's debut in the India assessment as an Aspirant marks a meaningful milestone, signaling growing global reach and increasing visibility among RPO buyers in one of the world's fastest-growing talent markets.

"Being recognized across four geographies in this year's Everest Group PEAK Matrix is a direct reflection of the work our teams do every day for clients," said Curtis Grajeda, CEO of LevelUP HCS. "We've built a delivery model that holds up in tough market conditions, and we're continuing to invest in technology that gives our clients a measurable edge in their hiring outcomes."

The Hiring Engine: Talent Acquisition Technology Built for the Way Recruiters Work Today

A key differentiator driving LevelUP HCS's vision and capability profile is the Hiring Engine, the company's proprietary talent acquisition technology platform. The Hiring Engine connects recruiting workflows, candidate experience, and hiring team collaboration into a unified system, reducing friction across the talent acquisition process and improving time-to-hire outcomes for clients.

Designed specifically for RPO delivery environments, the Hiring Engine enables LevelUP HCS to offer clients greater transparency, faster recruiter ramp times, and a consistent candidate experience at scale. Capabilities increasingly demanded by enterprise RPO buyers evaluating providers on technology depth alongside delivery performance.

RPO Buyers: What to Look for in an RPO Partner

Organizations evaluating RPO providers in 2026 are prioritizing partners who offer:

- Scalable recruitment solutions adaptable to hiring demand fluctuations

- Proprietary technology that integrates with existing HR tech stacks

- Proven track record across multiple industries and geographies

- Transparent reporting and measurable hiring outcomes

- Global delivery capability with regional market expertise

LevelUP HCS delivers across each of these criteria, with a client portfolio spanning financial services, healthcare, technology, and professional services sectors.

About LevelUP HCS

LevelUP HCS is an RPO and talent solutions provider serving enterprise and mid-market organizations across the United States, United Kingdom, and India. The company combines dedicated recruiting talent with proprietary technology, including the Hiring Engine platform, to deliver consistent, scalable hiring outcomes for complex talent acquisition environments.

For more information, visit www.leveluphcs.com.

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