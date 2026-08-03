Fort Worth, Texas Criminal and Immigration Firm Names Newest Scholarship Recipient for Fall 2026

Bridging the Divide Scholarship - Fall 2026 Winner

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Meza Law Firm, PLLC is excited to share that Maya Khalife-Hamdan has been selected as the newest recipient of the Bridging the Divide Scholarship for Fall 2026. The scholarship recognizes students pursuing legal majors and minors who are fluent in at least two languages, honoring the role that language skills play in fairly representing people in need.

Maya is fluent in English, French, Arabic, and Spanish. She previously worked as a translator, an experience that shaped her passion for representing community stories through legal advocacy. The Meza Law Firm, PLLC wholeheartedly endorses Maya's path toward becoming an immigration attorney and looks forward to seeing the impact she will make in the field.

The Bridging the Divide Scholarship awards $1,000 to one student each semester. The scholarship is open to undergraduate, graduate, and Juris Doctorate students who meet the language and academic requirements. Applications for the Spring 2027 semester are open until November 18, 2026.

Interested students can visit https://www.mezalawfirm.com/scholarship for eligibility details and application instructions. As part of the application process, students must respond to a video prompt explaining how their language background relates to their choice of legal career and demonstrate fluency in another language.

About The Meza Law Firm, PLLC

At Meza Law Firm, PLLC, we handle a wide spectrum of legal issues, including immigration matters, criminal charges, and personal injury claims. Attorney Edwardo Meza brings more than a decade of legal experience to assist with complex issues, and we have received over 400 positive reviews from satisfied clients.

To learn more about our services and how we can help you, call 817-732-6392 or visit our website at https://www.mezalawfirm.com/.



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