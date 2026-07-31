DEC and AGM Announce Laurel Wilt Quarantine District Established in Suffolk County

The New York State Departments of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and Agriculture and Markets (AGM) today announced that a laurel wilt quarantine district is in place for the towns of Huntington, Babylon, Smithtown, Islip, and Brookhaven in Suffolk County following confirmation of the invasive plant disease last year. To limit the spread of laurel wilt and protect vulnerable forest ecosystems across Long Island and throughout New York State, sassafras and spicebush woody material, as well as untreated firewood of any species, are prohibited from being moved out of the quarantine district.

“Laurel wilt poses a serious threat to New York State’s native forests and shrublands,” said DEC Commissioner Amanda Lefton. “Establishing this quarantine district is a critical step to slow the spread of this destructive disease and protect native sassafras and spicebush. DEC is working closely with partners and local communities to monitor affected areas and reduce the risk of moving infected material to new locations.”

State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “The Department is working closely with the Department of Environmental Conservation to implement this quarantine and ensure our nursery and landscaping industry is aware of these restrictions. Collaboration and compliance are critical to protecting our trees and shrubs in the laurel family, including sassafras and spicebush, and we are committed to preventing the spread of this disease that poses a significant threat to our ecosystems on Long Island and across New York State.”

Laurel wilt is caused by the invasive fungus Harringtonia lauricola, which kills trees and shrubs in the laurel family, including sassafras and spicebush. The disease was confirmed in August 2025 at multiple locations in Suffolk County, marking the first detection of laurel wilt in New York State. To date, the disease is confirmed at 10 sites. Surveys conducted elsewhere in the region and at targeted locations upstate have not identified additional infection sites. The Suffolk County infection sites also mark the northernmost occurrence in the United States, with the disease having only previously been detected as far north as northwestern Kentucky.

Laurel wilt is spread primarily by the invasive redbay ambrosia beetle (Xyleborus glabratus), which carries the fungus on its body and infects the wood as it tunnels in to lay its eggs. The disease can spread long distances when infested wood is moved to new locations, allowing the beetles within to emerge and carry the fungus to new hosts. There is no treatment for laurel wilt, so preventing the movement of infected woody material is the only management option to reduce the risk of spread.

Sassafras and spicebush logs, branches, roots, and stumps, as well as untreated firewood of any species, may not leave the quarantine district unless the material is first heat-treated at an approved facility or chipped to less than one inch in width and length and kept on site for at least seven days. A DEC-issued Limited Transportation Permit may also be granted under specific conditions. Nursery-grown sassafras and spicebush from within the quarantine district may only be moved under permit and with a compliance agreement with AGM.

Laurel wilt causes rapid decline in sassafras and spicebush. Signs and symptoms include:

Sudden wilting of leaves;

Dark streaking of sapwood beneath the bark; and

Small entry holes on the branches, trunk, or roots, which are sometimes surrounded by fine sawdust-like “toothpicks” pushed out from the bark.

Anyone who suspects signs of laurel wilt, please submit a report using DEC’s Forest Health Reporting form or by visiting NY iMapInvasives. For more information about laurel wilt or the quarantine district, including a map of the quarantine district boundaries, visit DEC’s website.

Help stop the spread of laurel wilt and other invasives by following DEC’s firewood regulations and using local or heat-treated firewood. For more information, visit DEC’s website.