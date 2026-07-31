Stuart Condemns Hateful Comment by Madison County Board Chairman, Demands Retraction and Apology

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill.— State Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, released the following statement in response to Madison County Board Chairman Chris Slusser’s dangerous, threatening comment.

“Madison County Board Chairman Chris Slusser commented that a former US public health official ‘should receive a public hanging.’

“This rhetoric is harmful and disgusting. Political violence is always wrong, and we should all be able to denounce political violence no matter our party affiliation. The recent rise in political violence has taken lives on both sides of the aisle; we should work to end this dangerous cycle, not fuel the fire.

“From county board members to the President, elected officials should not resort to threats of violence just because they disagree with or dislike someone.

“I am calling for Chairman Slusser to retract this comment and publicly apologize for his appalling choice of words as a public official.

“No matter our political party, we can all agree that violence and hatred of this kind is always uncalled for, unacceptable, and unbecoming of a public official.”

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