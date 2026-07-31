Rakuten Viki Brings Kong Hyo Jin and Jung Jun Won Together in New Suspense Drama A Bona Fide Killer

A Bona Fide Killer follows Yoo Bo-na (Kong Hyo Jin), a devoted wife and mother who appears to lead an unremarkable life with her husband, newspaper reporter Kwon Tae-seong (Jung Jun Won)

Based on the bestselling novel, the new Korean drama blends action, family life and mystery ahead of its July 31 premiere on Rakuten Viki.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rakuten Viki , the global streaming destination for Asian entertainment, expands its Korean drama lineup with A Bona Fide Killer . The suspense-filled series follows an ordinary working mother who secretly lives as a legendary assassin, blending action, family drama and mystery in an unexpected story of identity and survival.Based on the popular Kakao webtoon with a cumulative 180 million views, A Bona Fide Killer follows Yoo Bo-na (Kong Hyo Jin), a devoted wife and mother who appears to lead an unremarkable life with her husband, newspaper reporter Kwon Tae-seong (Jung Jun Won), and their young daughter. Unknown to her family, however, Bo-na is "Kingfisher," a legendary sniper working for a covert organization tasked with eliminating the world's most dangerous criminals. After taking a three-year maternity leave, she returns to the field, balancing high-stakes missions with the everyday demands of family life. Her carefully guarded double life is put at risk when Tae-seong is assigned to investigate the mysterious assassin known only as Kingfisher.Combining high-stakes action with the everyday realities of marriage and parenthood, A Bona Fide Killer explores what happens when extraordinary responsibilities collide with ordinary family life.The series adds another genre-defying Korean drama to Rakuten Viki's growing library, reflecting the platform's commitment to bringing compelling stories from across Asia to viewers in Southeast Asia.The series also marks the highly anticipated television return of Kong Hyo Jin, one of South Korea's most celebrated actresses. Her return has been one of this year's most anticipated casting announcements, following a career defined by critically acclaimed performances and enduring audience appeal. Widely recognized for acclaimed dramas including Master's Sun, It's Okay, That's Love, The Producers, When the Camellia Blooms and When the Stars Gossip, Kong takes on one of the most unconventional roles of her career as a skilled assassin determined to protect both her family and her secret identity.Joining her is Jung Jun Won, who recently won over audiences worldwide with his breakout performance in Resident Playbook. After years of building a reputation through memorable supporting roles in character-driven dramas such as VIP, Jung steps into his first project following the hit medical series, in a role that further showcases the emotional depth that made him a breakout favorite. The cast is further strengthened by veteran actors Sung Dong Il and Lee Sang Yi.Behind the series is director Yoon Jong Ho, known for his cinematic storytelling and emotional character work as the co-director of acclaimed hits Flower of Evil and Lovely Runner. Bringing his signature blend of suspense and heartfelt emotion to A Bona Fide Killer, Yoon elevates the series with a distinctive visual style that balances pulse-pounding action with intimate family drama.The growing global appeal of Korean dramas continues to be driven by stories that refuse to stay within a single genre. A Bona Fide Killer is no exception, pairing the intensity of an action thriller with the warmth and unpredictability of family life to create a series that is both entertaining and emotionally grounded.A Bona Fide Killer premieres exclusively in Southeast Asia on Rakuten Viki on July 31, joining the platform's growing lineup of beloved webtoon adaptations, including fan-favorites Positively Yours and Spirit Fingers.###About Rakuten VikiRakuten Viki is a leading global destination for Asian entertainment, attracting audiences worldwide with its extensive library of dramas, variety shows, and exclusive Viki Originals. Reaching over 100 million registered users in 190+ countries and territories, Viki, along with its entertainment news site Soompi, offers its fans unparalleled access to popular and original content. As part of Rakuten Group, Inc., a global powerhouse in e-commerce and internet services, Viki continues to connect K-drama fans around the world.

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