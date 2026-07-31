ABM Marks 22 Years: A Summer Focus on Relocation and Travel Rights

A lot of the conflict we see around summer travel isn't really about the trip. It's about communication.” — Jessica Marshall, Managing Partner

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anderson Boback & Marshall (ABM), a boutique family law firm marking its 22nd year serving Chicago-area families, is highlighting one of the most common flashpoints of the season: summer travel and relocation rights between co-parents. As families plan vacations, camp schedules, and out-of-state trips, many run into the notice, consent, and scheduling requirements built into their parenting agreements, often without realizing it until a conflict is already underway.Chicago's proximity to Wisconsin and Indiana makes short, spontaneous trips common, and many parenting agreements require advance notice, an itinerary, and emergency contact information before a parent crosses state lines. International travel adds another layer: agreements often require written consent, particularly when a destination hasn't signed the Hague Convention, the treaty governing international child abduction. Families who haven't reviewed these terms since their agreement was signed are frequently caught off guard right when they need clarity most."A lot of the conflict we see around summer travel isn't really about the trip. It's about communication," said Jessica Marshall, Managing Partner at ABM. "We build agreements to anticipate these situations, but life doesn't always follow the plan. When parents understand their order and talk to each other early, most of these problems never reach a courtroom. When they don't, even a simple weekend trip can turn into a legal dispute."Marshall points out that late July is already past the point where courts can move quickly on last-minute travel disputes, making now the time for families to review their agreements before the fall transition. She recommends parents revisit their parenting schedule for the first week of school, confirm any notice deadlines for upcoming travel, and reach out to their attorney early if there's disagreement, rather than waiting until a trip or a deadline is already in motion.ABM's approach reflects the firm's broader communication-first philosophy: structured updates, direct partner involvement, and proactive guidance designed to help families resolve disputes before they escalate. Over 22 years, the firm has built its reputation in Chicago's family law community on that same combination of strategic advocacy and personal attention.Jessica Marshall is available for interviews and commentary on summer parenting disputes, relocation and travel consent requirements, and ABM's 22-year evolution as a boutique family law firm.About Anderson Boback & MarshallAnderson Boback & Marshall is a boutique family law firm based in Chicago, Illinois. Known for its strategic advocacy and compassionate counsel, the firm represents clients in high-stakes divorce, custody, and post-decree matters. With a communication-first philosophy, ABM ensures that clients receive not only relentless advocacy in court but also clarity, guidance, and trust at every step.

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