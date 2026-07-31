City of Chelsea and Revby Launch Small Business Program Supporting Local Business Transition, Stabilization, and Growth

Chelsea is open for business, and support is available whether they need help stabilizing, planning next steps, or navigating a major transition.” — Omar Miranda

CHELSEA, MA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of Chelsea, in partnership with Revby LLC , has launched a new Small Business Technical Assistance Program to provide hands-on, one-on-one support for local small businesses navigating financial pressure, operational challenges, growth decisions, and business transitions. The program continues an ongoing partnership between the City and Revby and is designed to meet Chelsea businesses with practical support tailored to their current needs.The program will focus on businesses facing urgent challenges such as rent pressure, debt, lease issues, or possible closure, as well as businesses that need help with stabilization, planning, marketing, operations, access to capital, relocation, or succession decisions. City leaders emphasized that success is not limited to keeping every business open; it also includes helping owners make informed decisions, reduce avoidable losses, and preserve Chelsea’s local business character wherever possible.“This program is about practical help for Chelsea businesses during a difficult period,” said Omar Miranda, Civic Design Strategist and Small Business Development Specialist for the City of Chelsea. “We want business owners to know that Chelsea is open for business, and that support is available whether they need help stabilizing, planning next steps, or navigating a major transition.”Support will be available in English and Spanish, with flexible virtual and in-person options. Businesses may receive assistance in one of three service areas: Urgent Services, Business Analysis and Planning, or General Assistance, depending on their situation. The City and Revby will also conduct outreach and referrals through City channels and local partner networks to connect businesses with the program.The program builds on a broader wave of downtown activity, including World Cup watch parties in Chelsea Square, public art, and other placemaking efforts, that reflects the City’s continued investment in a vibrant local business district.Revby brings direct experience working with Chelsea businesses through the City’s prior Digital Marketing and Online Sales Readiness Assistance Program, and Chelsea selected Revby again through a competitive process. The new program reflects Chelsea’s current priorities: supporting businesses under pressure, helping owners navigate uncertainty with practical guidance, and reinforcing that the city remains open for business and committed to its local commercial corridors.“Chelsea businesses are navigating real pressures right now, and this program is designed to provide more than advice,” said Michael Aparicio, Founder & CEO of Revby. “Our goal is to work alongside business owners to help them assess their situation clearly, implement practical next steps, and support decision-making that strengthens their path forward.”

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