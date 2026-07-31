Today's Integrative Health Shares Seasonal Wellness Tips for Staying Hydrated, Energized, and Healthy During Summer

Dr. Leo offers guidance on hydration, energy, nutrition, and wellness, along with personalized care options, to help patients thrive throughout the season.

Our goal is to give people practical tools they can actually use, along with more personalized support when they need it, so they can enjoy the season without feeling depleted.” — Dr. L.J. Leo, DO, DC

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As summer temperatures climb, Today's Integrative Health is offering patients practical guidance for staying healthy, hydrated, and energized throughout the season. From hydration and nutrition to travel wellness and daily routines, the practice is highlighting simple, effective strategies to help the Rockville community feel their best all summer long.Warmer weather brings longer days, more time outdoors, and busier schedules, all of which can make it harder to maintain healthy habits. Today's Integrative Health is encouraging patients to pay closer attention to a few key areas of wellness this summer:Stay ahead of hydration. Heat and increased outdoor activity can quickly deplete fluids and electrolytes. Drinking water consistently throughout the day, rather than only when thirsty, helps maintain energy, focus, and overall function.Support energy levels naturally. Fluctuating summer schedules and travel can disrupt sleep and nutrition. Prioritizing balanced meals, consistent sleep, and micronutrient support can help prevent the seasonal energy slumps many people experience.Fuel the body with the season. Fresh, in-season produce offers an easy way to increase hydration and nutrient intake. Incorporating water-rich fruits and vegetables can support digestion and overall wellness during warmer months.Plan ahead for travel. Vacations and summer travel often mean disrupted routines. Simple preparation, such as packing healthy snacks, staying hydrated during flights or long drives, and maintaining light movement, can help patients avoid feeling run down.Keep routines flexible but consistent. Rather than abandoning wellness habits during the busy summer months, small, sustainable adjustments can help patients stay on track without added stress.For patients looking for additional support, Today's Integrative Health offers a range of personalized wellness options designed to meet the demands of the season, including IV therapy for hydration and nutrient replenishment, functional medicine evaluations to identify underlying imbalances, and individualized nutritional support tailored to each patient's needs."Summer is one of the busiest times of year for our patients, both personally and professionally, and that often means wellness habits are the first thing to slip," said Dr. Leo of Today's Integrative Health. "Our goal is to give people practical tools they can actually use, along with more personalized support when they need it, so they can enjoy the season without feeling depleted."Today's Integrative Health continues to work with patients throughout the Rockville area to build individualized wellness plans that address root causes rather than just symptoms, supporting long-term health through every season of the year.About Today's Integrative HealthToday's Integrative Health is a Rockville, Maryland-based practice dedicated to personalized, root-cause wellness care. Combining functional medicine, nutritional support, and integrative therapies, the practice partners with patients to build customized health plans that support lasting well-being. For more information, visit todaysintegrativehealth.com.

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