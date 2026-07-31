Westchester County Health Department Recognizes World Breastfeeding Week August 1 through August 7

Published: 31 July 2026

Moms Who Breastfeed Are Celebrated During National Breastfeeding Month

The Westchester County Department of Health joins health organizations around the world in recognizing World Breastfeeding Week from August 1 through August 7. Throughout the month of August, recognized as National Breastfeeding Month, the Health Department is highlighting the many health benefits of breastfeeding for both mothers and babies, while encouraging families to access the support and resources available to help them meet their breastfeeding goals.

Breastfeeding provides ideal nutrition for infants, supports healthy development, and can reduce the risk of infections, asthma, obesity and certain chronic diseases. It also benefits mothers by reducing the risk of breast and ovarian cancers, type 2 diabetes and heart disease.

Health Commissioner Sherlita Amler, MD, said: “I encourage all new mothers to try breastfeeding because breast milk is best for baby. Breast milk provides antibodies that can protect infants from diseases before they are fully vaccinated. It can reduce their risk of Sudden Infant Death and their risk of obesity later in life, and it also benefits mothers. I also encourage healthcare providers, employers, family and community members to create breastfeeding-friendly environments that can help improve the health and well-being of both parents and children.”

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends infants breastfeed exclusively for the first six months of life and encourages continued breastfeeding through age two and beyond, as mutually desired by mother and child.

Employers are required by law to provide private, hygienic and convenient places for nursing employees to pump breast milk and to provide a written policy to employees about their right to express breast milk at work.

Through its Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC), the Health Department supports mothers who breastfeed by providing them with breast pumps, additional nourishing food and the help of certified lactation counselors and peer counselors. The number of mothers who initiate breastfeeding has increased from last year, with 90 percent of postpartum WIC participants giving breastfeeding a try from April through June 2026, up from 89 percent a year ago. Currently, more than 150 WIC moms are exclusively breastfeeding and more than 450 are partially breastfeeding.

To promote the important benefits of breastfeeding and to honor WIC moms who exclusively breastfeed, the Health Department WIC program is teaming up with Birth from the Earth, a nonprofit agency in Yonkers, at an event celebrating World Breastfeeding Week. The WIC Program has Certified Lactation Counselors and Peer Counselors on staff to support the individual breastfeeding needs of participants and provides breast pumps to qualifying participants.

Westchester WIC Breastfeeding Coordinator Angela Ngowi said: “Every breastfeeding journey is unique, and no family should walk it alone. In observance of World Breastfeeding Week, WIC and Birth from the Earth will provide families with guidance, breastfeeding education, peer support, and resources that empower parents to achieve their infant feeding goals. When families are supported, babies thrive, mothers flourish, and communities grow stronger.”

In addition to WIC, families can seek support from lactation consultants, healthcare providers, hospitals and community organizations.

More information on breastfeeding is available at www.westchestercountyny.gov.