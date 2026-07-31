Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins Urges Congressional Delegation to Protect Critical FEMA and Homeland Security Funding

Published: 31 July 2026

County Strongly Opposes New Federal Conditions that Could Jeopardize more than $30 Million in Public Safety Funding

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins is calling on the County’s Congressional Delegation to oppose new federal requirements being imposed by the Trump Administration that would condition critical Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and homeland security funding on states adopting changes to their election systems. The proposed conditions to the County’s election process would use millions of dollars intended to protect public safety as leverage in an unrelated policy debate, putting more than $30 million in funding at risk for Westchester County. The federal dollars currently support essential programs that help prevent and respond to acts of terrorism and cyberattacks, strengthen emergency preparedness and disaster response efforts, mitigate flooding and other severe weather, and safeguard the County’s critical infrastructure. Without this funding, the County’s ability to protect residents and respond to emergencies could be significantly impacted.

Jenkins said: “The safety and security of Westchester County residents should never be used as leverage in unrelated policy debates. These federal dollars support lifesaving programs that strengthen our emergency response, protect our communities during severe weather, and help safeguard critical infrastructure from serious harm. At a time when communities across the country are facing increasingly complex challenges, we should be working together to strengthen public safety – not creating unnecessary barriers that put our residents at risk.”

In a letter sent to members of the County’s Federal Delegation, Jenkins urged Congress to reverse the proposed election conditions, and reaffirm its commitment to supporting programs that help keep Westchester’s communities safe. The County has used homeland security funding to protect residents in the wake of the September 11 attacks, and to help prevent and respond to acts of mass violence. FEMA funds have enhanced the County’s emergency communications system, improved flooding mitigation efforts and strengthened emergency response measures during a crisis.

Jenkins maintains that election administration has long been the responsibility of state and local governments, and notes that bipartisan organizations have repeatedly found the County’s election systems to be secure and reliable. Jenkins expressed concern that additional requirements on congressionally authorized funding could disrupt essential public safety programs at a critical time, as communities prepare for increasingly severe weather events and evolving security challenges that require strong federal, state and local coordination.

Jenkins said: “These funds were authorized by Congress to protect our communities. Westchester County residents should not have to bear the consequences of disruptions to programs that have proven to be essential to public safety. We are asking our Congressional Delegation to work with us to ensure these critical investments remain available so we can continue protecting the people of Westchester County.”