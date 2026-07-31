Westchester County to Host Public Hearing on Proposed Bee-Line Student Fare Adjustments

Published: 31 July 2026

The last adjustment to Bee-Line student cards was made in 2015

Westchester County is proposing expanding the value of student OMNY cards to four trips a day seven days a week, and extending the card’s validity for 12 months, from the summer until the start of the new school year.

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins said: “Today's students don't just go to school and come home. They work, participate in sports and activities, volunteer, and have responsibilities throughout the community. By expanding the OMNY student benefit to four trips per day, seven days a week, including during the summer, we're giving students the flexibility and independence to travel throughout Westchester County and get where they need to go safely and affordably.”

The County is also proposing discounting the student ONMY card, having the cost be 50% off based on a four week month and having the price go from $58 to $70.

Bee-Line Student Fare Public Hearing

Thursday, August 13

5:30 to 7 p.m.

148 Martine Ave., Fifth Floor, Conference Room 527, White Plains, NY

Virtual Attendance: Available via videoconference. Advance registration is required. Register by visiting: https://bit.ly/4w31609 Written comments may also be submitted at the hearing, emailed to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or mailed to the Westchester County Department of Public Works and Transportation, 148 Martine Ave., Fifth Floor, White Plains, NY. All written comments must be received by the close of business on Friday, Aug. 14, 2026.

The last adjustment to Bee-Line student fares was made in 2015. Student OMNY cards are distributed by Westchester County DPW&T to certain schools districts who opt in. Students purchase the student OMNY cards directly from their school district, each district can choose to further subsidize the cost of the card.

Public input received during the hearing and through written comments will be considered before any final action is taken on the proposed fare adjustments. Additional information, including virtual registration details, is available at https://transportation.westchestercountyny.gov/bee-line/bee-line-home.