Small-Town Counselor Launches New Website While Continuing Nearly 30 Years of In-Person Mental Health Care

Professional Counseling in Mount Pleasant Texas EMDR in Mount Pleasant Texas Relationship counseling in Mount Pleasant Texas.

Counselor Joe launches a new website highlighting nearly 30 years of compassionate counseling, trauma care, EMDR therapy, and telehealth across Texas.

People often spend years believing they have to carry those burdens alone. A honored privilege of my career has been helping veterans and other trauma survivors discover that healing is possible.” — Joseph Hayes MS,LPC,NCC

MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At a time when many counseling practices are moving entirely online or becoming part of large corporate healthcare networks, East Texas counselor Joseph D. Hayes, MS, LPC, NCC, known professionally as Counselor Joe, is proving there is still tremendous value in personal, face-to-face mental health care.Hayes has announced the launch of his newly redesigned website, www.CounselorJoe.com , making it easier for individuals seeking counseling to learn about services, request appointments, and access educational mental health resources. While the new website modernizes the practice's online presence, Hayes says one thing will never change—his commitment to serving clients personally.For nearly three decades, Counselor Joe has operated a private counseling practice from his office in historic downtown Mount Pleasant, Texas. In an age where many providers work exclusively through telehealth, Hayes continues to believe that many clients benefit from sitting across from someone who is fully present, listening without judgment."I wanted the website to reflect who I am as a counselor," Hayes said. "Technology makes it easier for people to find help, but healing still happens through genuine human connection. Whether someone meets with me in my office or through telehealth, they deserve to know they're talking with a real person who truly cares."The practice continues to offer traditional in-person counseling from its Mount Pleasant office while also providing secure telehealth appointments for clients throughout Texas and Louisiana, allowing individuals in rural communities to receive specialized mental health care without traveling long distances.Demand for services has remained strong. Hayes routinely maintains a full clinical schedule, with new clients typically scheduling approximately two weeks in advance—a reflection of both the growing need for mental health services and the relationships he has built throughout East Texas. An EMDR Certified Therapist, National Certified Counselor (NCC) , and Texas Licensed Professional Counselor, Hayes specializes in treating trauma, PTSD, anxiety disorders, depression, grief, relationship concerns, and life transitions. His practice has become especially known for working with military veterans and trauma survivors, helping individuals process experiences that often continue affecting their lives long after the events themselves have passed."Trauma doesn't simply disappear with time," Hayes explained. "People often spend years believing they have to carry those burdens alone. One of the greatest privileges of my career has been helping veterans and other trauma survivors discover that healing is possible."In addition to clinical practice, Hayes has gained recognition through his educational writing, publishing articles that explain complex psychological concepts in practical, understandable language. His work emphasizes emotional resilience, trauma recovery, relationships, and personal growth, reflecting his belief that education is an important part of healing.The newly launched website expands that educational mission by offering visitors information about counseling, treatment approaches, frequently asked questions, and resources designed to reduce the uncertainty many people feel before contacting a therapist for the first time."As counselors, we're invited into some of the most vulnerable moments of a person's life," Hayes said. "That's a responsibility I never take lightly. Whether someone is walking through my office door or connecting through telehealth from another part of Texas or Louisiana, I want them to feel respected, heard, and hopeful."For Hayes, the website isn't simply a new marketing tool—it's another way to reach people who may have been hesitant to seek help."Mental health care has changed tremendously during my career," he said. "What hasn't changed is people's need to know someone genuinely cares. That's what I've tried to provide for nearly thirty years, and that's exactly what this new website represents."About Joseph D. Hayes, MS, LPC, NCCJoseph D. Hayes, known professionally as Counselor Joe, is a Licensed Professional Counselor, National Certified Counselor, and EMDR Certified Therapist with nearly 30 years of clinical experience. From his private practice in Mount Pleasant, Texas , he provides in-person counseling and secure telehealth services throughout Texas and Louisiana. Hayes specializes in trauma, PTSD, EMDR therapy, anxiety, depression, grief, relationships, and veteran mental health while remaining committed to the personal connection that has defined his practice for nearly three decades.Media ContactJoseph D. Hayes, MS, LPC, NCCCounselor Joe Counseling Services106 S. Jefferson Ave., Suite 101Mount Pleasant, TX 75455Phone: (903) 285-5121Fax: (888) 257-6088Website: www.CounselorJoe.com

Professional Mental Health Counseling in Mount Pleasant Texas visit website www.counselorjoe.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.