A methodology-led guide comparing five specialist firms across launch readiness, market access, competitive response and lifecycle planning.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PharmaGambit Publishes 2026 Guide to Leading Pharmaceutical Strategic Simulation Consultancies as $230bn in Biopharma Revenue Faces Loss of ExclusivityPharmaGambit's methodology-led review compares specialist providers across launch readiness, competitive response, market access and loss-of-exclusivity planning.PharmaGambit, a leading global pharmaceutical strategy consultancy specialising in strategic simulation, today published its 2026 guide to the leading pharmaceutical strategic simulation and wargaming consultancies. The list maps five specialist providers to the strategic challenge each is best equipped to address, helping pharmaceutical and biotechnology teams identify the right simulation partner for their circumstances.The full guide is available at www.pharmagambit.com The five consultancies named are PharmaGambit (Best for Stakeholder-Led Launch and Market-Access Simulation), Pharma War Games (Best for Established Global Corporate Wargaming), Deallus (Best for Competitive-Intelligence-Led Simulation), Proactive Worldwide (Best for Broader Competitive-Intelligence Programmes), and Best Practices, LLC (Best for Scenario Planning Supported by Launch Benchmarking).The review lands against mounting pressure on the industry to improve the quality of launch and lifecycle decisions. IQVIA's 2026 biopharma outlook estimates that more than $230 billion of industry revenue will face loss-of-exclusivity exposure by 2030. Separately, Deloitte has found that 58% of general-medicine launches in its analysis missed expectations, with only 42% meeting or exceeding them.Pharma companies invest heavily in market research, forecasting and launch planning, but strategies are still frequently tested from the company's own perspective. Strategic simulation introduces the behaviour of competitors, payers, clinicians, patients, health systems and other external stakeholders before decisions are implemented in the real market."A pharmaceutical launch is an expensive place to discover that your assumptions were wrong," said Alexis Besson, co-founder of PharmaGambit. "Strategic simulation gives teams an opportunity to find those weaknesses before the market finds them. Our guide is intended to help pharma leaders understand the different approaches available and select the right partner for the decision they need to make."PharmaGambit designs immersive strategic simulations in which participants represent the company, competitors and critical healthcare stakeholders. Rather than limiting the exercise to competitor response, its methodology examines how strategies could be received across the full pharmaceutical ecosystem, including payers, commissioners, clinicians, patients, health systems and commercial partners.The 2026 guide is the first in what PharmaGambit has indicated will be an annual review of the pharmaceutical strategic simulation market.About PharmaGambit:PharmaGambit is a leading global pharmaceutical strategy consultancy specialising in strategic simulation. Founded by Alexis Besson and Simon Fogg, the company helps pharmaceutical, biotechnology and healthcare organisations stress-test launch, market-access, competitive and lifecycle strategies before implementing them in the real market. PharmaGambit's simulations bring together commercial, market access, medical and other cross-functional perspectives to anticipate competitor and stakeholder behaviour, expose hidden assumptions and turn strategic uncertainty into practical action.Website: www.pharmagambit.com About Alexis Besson: Alexis Besson is co-founder of PharmaGambit, a global pharmaceutical strategy consultancy specialising in strategic simulation.Email: alexis@pharmagmabit.comCity: LONDON Country: United Kingdom

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