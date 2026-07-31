V Corps welcomes Command Sgt. Maj. Bohannon as their senior enlisted leader

POZNAŃ, Poland — Incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Eric S. Bohannon assumes responsibility as the V Corps senior enlisted leader as the corps’ colors pass from one set of trusted hands to another during a ceremony at Camp Kościuszko, July 31, 2026.

Bohannon succeeds Command Sgt. Maj. Phillip B. Blaisdell, after Blaisdell’s three years as the V Corps command sergeant major and 34 years of active-duty service.

The passing of the colors is the heart of the ceremony and symbolizes the transfer of responsibility for the corp’s Soldiers. The colors represent the organization’s history and traditions. The physical transfer of the flag demonstrates the command’s trust in Bohannon to lead and care for the formation.

V Corps Commander, Lt. Gen. Charles D. Costanza, who presided over the ceremony, described the transition as both a farewell to a trusted leader and the return of a familiar member of the V Corps team.

During his remarks, Costanza credited Blaisdell with being a constant presence along the European eastern flank.

“You have been the backbone of this organization,” Costanza said. “You have been the voice of our Soldiers. You ensured that our formations remained ready, disciplined and prepared to deter aggression.”

Blaisdell assumed responsibility as the V Corps command sergeant major in August 2023 and advised the commander on matters affecting Soldiers. He traveled Europe’s eastern flank to observe training, visit living areas and speak directly with Soldiers and leaders.

In his farewell remarks, Blaisdell thanked his family, fellow leaders, Soldiers and allied partners who supported him throughout his career. He then challenged V Corps noncommissioned officers (NCOs) to continue enforcing standards, developing Soldiers and preparing their formations for future conflict.

“We are the envy of the world, the noncommissioned officer corps,” Blaisdell said. “Every army in the world wants what we have. We have it because our commanders trust us.”

Blaisdell reminded NCOs that the trust placed in them carries a duty to care for Soldiers and families while ensuring their formations remain ready.

“That’s our responsibility,” Blaisdell said. “It’s a sacred trust”.

He also took a moment to reflect on the personal cost of military service and the impact it can have on family members who supported him throughout more than three decades in uniform.

“I’m satisfied that I’ve given everything for the Army,” Blaisdell said. “I’m ready to be Phil from Florida, and I’m ready to be a better son, a better husband, a better father and a better grandfather.”

As Blaisdell’s remarks reached their conclusion, Bohannon picks up the torch, ready to continue where Blaisdell leaves off.

Having previously served as the V Corps Forward command sergeant major, Bohannon returns with expertise across the corps’ European operations and partnerships.

“Eric, your experience here in Europe at the tactical level, the installation level and the operational level makes you exactly the right person to be here and take over this corps,” Costanza said.

Bohannon thanked Costanza for the opportunity to return to V Corps and praised Blaisdell as a warfighter, mentor and friend whose influence would remain within the organization.

“Your spirit will live on in this corps for quite a while,” Bohannon said to Blaisdell. “You’re a brother. You’re a lifelong friend. You’re a member of this corps for life.”

Bohannon pledged to work alongside V Corps leaders and allied partners while keeping the corps focused on its mission in Europe.

“I promise to be a great teammate, and I look forward to continuing to work with you all as we lead and prepare our formations for combat,” Bohannon said.

Bohannon then challenged V Corps Soldiers to understand the purpose behind their presence on Europe’s eastern flank and to maintain the readiness required to respond during a crisis.

“We’re not leaving, not under my watch,” Bohannon said. “Make sure your formations are the most trained, the most fit, the most lethal and the most disciplined. We’ll always be ready to respond and, if necessary, fight and win.”

The ceremony concluded with the Victory March and the Army Song, beginning a new chapter in the corps’ senior enlisted leadership.

“Victory 7 signing on,” Bohannon said. “It will be done.”