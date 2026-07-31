Great Texas Birding Classic Breaks Records in its 30th Year

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The event saw record participation, species identified and Conservation Grant amount awarded in 2026

AUSTIN – The biggest, longest and wildest birdwatching tournament in the country, the Great Texas Birding Classic (GTBC), had a record number of teams and overall participants in the 30th iteration of the event, as well as a record amount of Conservation Grants awarded. The GTBC, organized by Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD), took place from April 15-May 15, with teams participating on the day of their choice.

A record 252 teams registered for the classic with an event-high 1,450 participants statewide including 41 first-time teams, and 33 teams registered for the newest category, the ‘Lone Star Duo Tournament.’ The Big Sit tournament continued to be the most popular category with 80 teams registered, including 20 as part of Heart of Texas East. The GTBC held its first art contest this year, with the grand prize winner, Townsend Keller’s artwork being used for the 2027 event t-shirt and promotions. Complete and final results for the teams and art contest winners are posted online for all tournament categories at www.birdingclassic.org.

“I had a great time!” said Melinda Write on her first GTBC, serving as team captain for Twitchers Gone Wild, a Central Texas Coast Big Sit team. “I first saw [the Great Texas Birding Classic] right after it ended in 2025 and have been waiting to do this for a year!”

As for the birds, the teams recorded an amazing Spring migration, identifying a record 435 species throughout the tournament. This included several Review Species for the Texas Bird Records Committee (TBRC), meaning these birds have been recorded four or fewer times per year in Texas over a ten-year average. These species include but aren’t limited to, the Short-Tailed Hawk, Mottled Owl, Gray Flycatcher, Black-whiskered Vireo, Brown Jay and Golden-crowned Sparrow.

“I love that TPWD does this,” said Annelise Turner, team captain of Hawkward Silence Flies Again, a Heart of Texas East Sunrise to Noon team, competing for their second time as a mother-daughter trio. “We plan on coming back next year, but our competitiveness is kicking in now that we don’t feel like newbies.”

The Birding Classic awarded $85,000 in Conservation Grants in 2026, a 42 percent increase in amount awarded from the previous year and a record amount awarded for a single year thanks to team registrations and sponsorships. With that, the 30-year tournament total rose to $1.36 million for on-the-ground acquisition, restoration and enhancement projects for native Texas wildlife habitats.

“This year one of our participants made an anonymous donation of $20,000 through a specific option for retirees to make charitable donations for the event,” said Shelly Plante, Birding Classic tournament coordinator. “Because of this donation, our overall conservation grants went through the roof, and we couldn’t be more grateful. As the tournament continues to grow, we look forward to donating more toward habitat conservation projects in Texas through these grants.”

This event is made possible by team sponsorship and registration fees, donations from event sponsors Toyota and the Texas Ornithological Society, and awards ceremony sponsor, Audubon Texas.

“We had an amazing day on Saturday, with volunteers staying much longer than they’d signed up for because they were having such a good time, new friendships, so much learning...it was a blast!” Remarked Cassie Festa, the team captain for The Peli-Cans Audubon Texas, a Heart of Texas East Big Sit team.

Each year the winning Birding Classic teams get to select which projects to fund, and as the tournament continues to grow, more funds are raised which are then donated to habitat conservation projects in Texas.

This year, conservation grants were awarded to:

$50,000 Combined Conservation Grants

Weeklong Conservation Grant ($20,000) – Selected by Two Chicks & A Chat, sponsored by Dickinson Bayou Fleeting

Upper Texas Coast Big Sit! Conservation Grant ($10,000) – Selected by CenterPoint Wirebirds, sponsored by CenterPoint Energy

Charitable Distribution from Anonymous Donor ($20,000) – An anonymous donor made it possible to increase this project funding from $30,000 to $50,000, helping this new trail project come to fruition.

Project: Virginia Point Victoria Baker Birding Trail – submitted by Scenic Galveston, Inc.

Project Location: Galveston, Galveston County

$10,000 Heart of Texas East Big Sit! Conservation Grant – Selected by The Peli-Cans Audubon Texas, sponsored by Audubon Texas

Project: Wings Over Wildgrass: Grasslands Restoration for the Birds – submitted by Mitchell Lake Audubon Center

Project Location: San Antonio, Bexar County

$10,000 Heart of Texas East Big Day Conservation Grant – Selected by Just Wingin’ It

Project: Rebirth Sanctuary – submitted by Hill Country Master Naturalists, Bird City Kerrville Project

Project Location: Kerrville, Kerr County

$5,000 Lone Star Bird Award Conservation Grant – Selected by Swarov Ski Patrol, sponsored by Swarovski Optik, N.A.

Project: Habitat Restoration at Singleton Preserve – submitted by Cedar Hill Parks and Recreation

Project Location: Cedar Hill, Dallas County

$5,000 Toyota State Park Conservation Grant – Selected by Saltwater Songbirds

Project: Water Feature and Visitor Seating Updates for Goose Island State Park Wooded Area Bird Viewing Stations – submitted by Goose Island State Park, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department

Project Location: Rockport, Aransas County

$5,000 Heart of Texas East Sunrise to Noon Roadrunner Conservation Grant – Selected by Hornsby HERons

Project: Water Feature for Joan & Scott Holt Paradise Pond – submitted by City of Port Aransas

Project Location: Port Aransas, Nueces County