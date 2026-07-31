Cape Girardeau County Commission Meeting 08/03/2026

Monday, August 3, 2026, 9:00 AM

1908 COURTHOUSE COMMISSION CHAMBERS

100 Court Street, 3rd Floor

JACKSON, MO 63755

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

OPEN SESSION

The County Commission may, as part of its regular/open meeting, conduct any such business that may come before the Commission.

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

Approval of minutes from July 27, 2026

COMMUNICATIONS/REPORTS – OTHER ELECTED OFFICIALS/DEPARTMENT HEAD

**Updates on Remodeling of Sheriff’s Office **

PUBLIC COMMENTS – Items listed on the agenda

Individuals who wish to make comments regarding items listed on the agenda must first be recognized by the Presiding Commissioner. Each speaker must state his/her name and address for the record. All comments will be directed to the Commission.

DISCUSSION AND POSSIBLE ACTION

Refer Bids to County Collector for New Vehicle Purchase Approve Vacation Carry for Employee

APPOINTMENTS & POSSIBLE ACTION ITEMS



3. Appoint One Member to fill an Unexpired Term on the Senior Services Board

PUBLIC COMMENTS

Individuals who wish to make comments regarding items not listed on the agenda must first be recognized by the Presiding Commissioner. Each speaker must state his/her name and address for the record. All comments will be directed to the Commission.

ROUTINE BUSINESS

4. Revocation Notices

5. Sheriff Report for April 2026

6. Fractile Report for Cape County Private Ambulance

7. Purchase Orders-Concord Publishing, Nabors Land Development, SEMO REDI, Osborne Office Supply, US Bank, and Payroll Change Forms

Adjournment

Agenda Posted: 10:00 a.m. July 30, 2026