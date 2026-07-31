Cape Girardeau County Commission Meeting 08/03/2026
Monday, August 3, 2026, 9:00 AM
1908 COURTHOUSE COMMISSION CHAMBERS
100 Court Street, 3rd Floor
JACKSON, MO 63755
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
OPEN SESSION
The County Commission may, as part of its regular/open meeting, conduct any such business that may come before the Commission.
APPROVAL OF MINUTES
Approval of minutes from July 27, 2026
COMMUNICATIONS/REPORTS – OTHER ELECTED OFFICIALS/DEPARTMENT HEAD
**Updates on Remodeling of Sheriff’s Office **
PUBLIC COMMENTS – Items listed on the agenda
Individuals who wish to make comments regarding items listed on the agenda must first be recognized by the Presiding Commissioner. Each speaker must state his/her name and address for the record. All comments will be directed to the Commission.
DISCUSSION AND POSSIBLE ACTION
- Refer Bids to County Collector for New Vehicle Purchase
- Approve Vacation Carry for Employee
APPOINTMENTS & POSSIBLE ACTION ITEMS
3. Appoint One Member to fill an Unexpired Term on the Senior Services Board
PUBLIC COMMENTS
Individuals who wish to make comments regarding items not listed on the agenda must first be recognized by the Presiding Commissioner. Each speaker must state his/her name and address for the record. All comments will be directed to the Commission.
ROUTINE BUSINESS
4. Revocation Notices
5. Sheriff Report for April 2026
6. Fractile Report for Cape County Private Ambulance
7. Purchase Orders-Concord Publishing, Nabors Land Development, SEMO REDI, Osborne Office Supply, US Bank, and Payroll Change Forms
Adjournment
Agenda Posted: 10:00 a.m. July 30, 2026
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