City of Boston to Host Second-Ever National Urban Rat Summit

Mayor Michelle Wu announced that the City of Boston will host the second-ever National Urban Rat Summit this fall, from September 23 to 24, 2026. The two-day summit will bring together leading experts, academics, researchers, public health professionals, and municipal officials from across the country and the world to advance urban rodent mitigation solutions.

“Boston is a home for everyone—except rats. We’re proud to host the second-ever National Urban Rat Summit this September, where we will share our progress, hear directly from residents, and learn from other cities,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Since we launched the Boston Rodent Action Plan (BRAP) in 2024, our rodent control team has been deploying new technologies to target rodent activity, better coordination of City services based on data and analytics, and tailored strategies to eliminate rodent populations in different areas. We look forward to bringing cities together to burrow under barriers, gnaw through nagging issues, and scurry toward solutions for the highest quality of life for our human residents.”

The summit will focus on practical, evidence-based approaches to one of the most persistent challenges facing cities: managing and reducing rodent populations. Guided by the annual theme of innovation, collaboration, and data-driven action, the event will help cities exchange best practices and continue developing strategies that improve resident’s quality of life.

"The upcoming Rat Summit is an important opportunity to bring together experts, municipal leaders, researchers to exchange ideas and strengthen our collective approach to rodent management," said John Ulrich, Assistant Commissioner of Environmental Services, Inspectional Services Department (ISD). “Rodent activity is a challenge that extends beyond city boundaries, making collaboration and the sharing of proven strategies essential. By learning from one another and building on successful practices, we can continue developing innovative, coordinated solutions that improve public health, enhance neighborhoods, and improve the quality of life for residents in Boston and communities across the region."

“Under Mayor Wu's leadership, Boston launched the Boston Rodent Action Plan in 2024 to manage and reduce our rat population through improved coordination, data collection, community engagement and innovation," said Dion Irish, Chief of Operations. This initiative has made significant progress by piloting innovative tools and technologies, improving systems that influence rodent populations, and collaborating with many city departments to help tackle this challenge. We're excited to host the second National Rodent Summit to continue to learn new strategies and share our progress.”

"Boston is proud to host the second National Rat Summit, bringing together experts to share strategies and advance the science of urban rodent control,” said Tania Del Rio, Commissioner of the Inspectional Services Department. “Boston has emerged as a leader in developing practical, evidence based strategies to reduce rodent populations in dense urban neighborhoods. The Summit reflects our commitment to learning from others while sharing what's working in Boston."

Boston hosting the second National Urban Rat Summit reflects the City's emergence as a national leader in urban rodent mitigation through the Boston Rodent Action Plan (BRAP). Launched by Mayor Michelle Wu, BRAP is a coordinated, cross-departmental initiative that brings together more than 20 City departments, agencies, and external partners to address one of Boston's most persistent urban challenges.

The summit will also showcase the Boston Rodent Action Plan (BRAP), which has transformed how Boston manages rodent activity. Since its launch, BRAP has:

Quarterly meetings with City departments and partner agencies to coordinate on rodent mitigation and build a City wide integrated pest management system

Piloted innovative technologies, including sewer and surface traps in partnership with the Boston Water and Sewer Commission and Boston Housing Authority

Expanded integrated pest management practices while reducing reliance on traditional rodenticides.

Improved inspection, enforcement, sanitation, and construction coordination to address the root causes of rodent activity.

Installed rodent-resistant trash receptacles and advanced public education on proper waste storage and disposal.

Used data, mapping, and analytics to prioritize interventions and measure outcomes across neighborhoods.

Strengthened partnerships with residents, businesses, institutions, and community organizations to support long-term rodent prevention.

“Through the Boston Rodent Action Plan (BRAP), we are focused on improving quality of life for all residents by reducing rodent activity and addressing the factors that contribute to it, including how we manage waste, keep public spaces clean, and limit access to food sources,” said Mike Brohel, Superintendent of Basic City Services. “The 2026 National Rodent Summit builds on this work by creating a space for cities and partners to exchange ideas, share best practices, and strengthen collaborative approaches.”

“The Boston Housing Authority is proud to be a part of the multiagency effort to reduce rodent activity and improve public health and quality of life citywide,” said Kenzie Bok, Administrator of the Boston Housing Authority. “In our work under the Boston Rodent Action Plan, the Boston Housing Authority has transformed our rodent control protocols and technologies, creating dedicated teams that have reduced rat burrows and colonies at a rapid pace. The Boston Rodent Action Plan has brought together experts across our city, and we’re excited to share what works in Boston with partners nationwide.”

"Boston's parks are where residents gather to play, build community, connect with nature, and keeping them clean and welcoming requires thoughtful stewardship and innovative solutions," said Diana Fernandez Bibeau, Commissioner of the Boston Parks and Recreation Department and Deputy Chief of Open Space. "From proactive maintenance and landscape management to installing new rodent-resistant trash receptacles, the Parks and Recreation Department is helping reduce rodent activity in our public spaces. We encourage residents to join us in caring for our parks by properly disposing of trash and cleaning up after their pets. Through the Boston Rodent Action Plan, we're proud to work alongside our City partners to share what's working in Boston while learning new strategies to create cleaner, healthier parks and neighborhoods."

“We’re excited to welcome leaders from across the country and around the world to address one of the biggest challenges facing cities today,” said Dennis Roache, Superintendent of the Waste Reduction Division. “Tackling rodent challenges requires collaboration, sharing what we’ve learned, and developing solutions that make a real difference for residents. This summit is an opportunity to learn from one another and advance strategies that help create cleaner, healthier communities.”

"Boston Water and Sewer Commission is proud to partner with the City of Boston and other stakeholders on an innovative pilot program to address rodent activity through improvements to our sewer infrastructure. By testing new sewer trap and monitoring technologies, we are taking a proactive, data-driven approach to better understand and reduce rodent movement within the sewer system,” said Chase Berkeley, Chief of Operations at Boston Water and Sewer Commission. “This collaborative effort reflects our commitment to protecting public health, enhancing the reliability of our infrastructure, and supporting cleaner, healthier neighborhoods for Boston residents and businesses."

As cities across the country look for more effective and sustainable approaches to rodent mitigation, Boston is proud to host the National Urban Rat Summit as a forum to share lessons learned, evaluate emerging research, compare innovative technologies, and strengthen partnerships that will help cities reduce rodent populations and improve quality of life for residents.

"Significant advances have been made in both the science and the practice of controlling rats in modern cities over the past several years. The 2nd National Urban Rat Summit of 2026 hosted by the City of Boston brings together the essential collaborations of rodent scientists, municipality specialists and local governments involved in urban rat management programs," said Bobby Corrigan, Ph.D. Urban Rodentologist. 2026 National Urban Rat Summit Planning Committee Member. "The goal of the summit is to bring the perspectives of national and international minds to share collective findings, new technologies, and innovations in city operations that promises collaborative cutting-edge updates towards the centuries-old challenge of controlling urban rats."

“Rats have increasingly become a plague on cities nearly everywhere,” said Dr. Richard Pollack, Ph.D Parasitology and 2026 National Urban Rat Summit Planning Committee Member. “Rat-centric municipal planners, regulators, practitioners, and academics will assemble in Boston for the second ever National Rat Summit to share experiences, scrutinize new research findings, and compare strategies aimed to protect the health of the public and the integrity of buildings and infrastructure.”

“The National Urban Rat Summit is a unique opportunity to convene the relatively small group of rodent experts that deal with rats at the municipal level,” said Dr. Matthew Frye, Professor at Cornell University. “The second of its kind, the Boston Summit will showcase innovative, practical strategies that city leaders and practitioners can take home and put into action immediately. Over two days, academics, industry leaders, and government professionals will exchange ideas, share lessons learned, and explore emerging approaches to rat mitigation, while building the relationships and partnerships that strengthen our collective ability to create healthier, more resilient cities.”