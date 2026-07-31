The Property Buy Guy Brings Direct Cash Offers to Dalton Homeowners

Dalton-area homeowners can now receive a firm cash offer within 24 hours from a licensed Georgia Realtor who buys with his own capital.

DALTON, GA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Property Buy Guy, a locally owned and operated home-buying business serving Northwest Georgia, is reminding Dalton-area homeowners that there is a straightforward way to sell without listing fees, agent commissions, repairs, or uncertainty caused by buyer financing.Owner Daniel Blankenship, a Murray County native and licensed Georgia real estate agent, purchases homes directly using his own capital. He provides homeowners with a no-obligation cash offer, typically within 24 hours of their initial call or form submission.For homeowners facing foreclosure, divorce, an inherited property, difficult tenants, landlord fatigue, or costly home repairs, the traditional listing process may not be the right solution. The Property Buy Guy was created to give these homeowners another option.Daniel is the actual property buyer. He is not a wholesaler, middleman, or representative of a wholesale home-buying company. He does not place a property under contract and then search for another investor to complete the purchase. When Daniel makes an offer, he uses his own funds to buy the home.This means sellers communicate directly with Daniel from the first conversation through the closing process. There is no call center, unknown third-party investor, or contract assignment to another buyer.“As the person making the offer and purchasing the property, I believe homeowners should always know exactly who they are working with,” Blankenship said. “When you call The Property Buy Guy, you work directly with me, and I remain involved through closing.”As a local cash home buyer serving Dalton, Georgia, Daniel covers the seller’s closing costs and charges no fees or commissions. The amount stated in the accepted offer is the amount the homeowner receives at closing, without deductions for agent commissions or service fees.Closings can often be completed in as little as seven days, although sellers may select a later closing date when additional time is needed. This flexibility allows homeowners to sell according to their own moving schedule and circumstances.The process also removes many of the common demands associated with a traditional home sale. Sellers do not need to schedule showings, complete repairs, clean out the property, negotiate inspection requests, or wait for a buyer to receive mortgage approval. The Property Buy Guy purchases homes as-is and in a wide range of conditions, including properties that require extensive renovations.Homeowners looking to sell a house fast in Dalton can complete the short form on The Property Buy Guy’s website or call Daniel directly. After reviewing the property information, Daniel prepares a no-obligation offer, typically within 24 hours. Homeowners are free to accept or decline the offer without pressure.The Property Buy Guy serves Dalton, Chatsworth, Calhoun, Ringgold, and other communities throughout Northwest Georgia and Southeast Tennessee.Blankenship is also a licensed Georgia real estate agent affiliated with Keller Williams Heritage. In situations where a direct cash purchase is not the best option, he can separately discuss whether listing the property on the MLS may better serve the homeowner’s needs. The Property Buy Guy is not affiliated with Keller Williams Heritage.Every homeowner who contacts us gets Daniel on the phone, not a voicemail box or a nationwide call center. We make a fair, direct cash offer, we cover the closing costs, and we close on the seller's timeline. That is what we built this business to do, and it is what sets us apart from wholesalers who flip contracts before the ink is dry.About The Property Buy Guy:The Property Buy Guy is a Dalton, Georgia-based cash home buying business founded and operated by Daniel Blankenship, a licensed Georgia Realtor and lifelong Murray County resident. Daniel purchases homes directly with his own capital, covering all closing costs and charging zero fees or commissions to sellers. The company serves homeowners across Northwest Georgia and Southeast Tennessee who need to sell quickly, privately, and with complete peace of mind.Press Contact:The Property Buy GuyWebsite: https://www.thepropertybuyguy.com Email: press@thepropertybuyguy.comPhone: Available via contact form at thepropertybuyguy.com

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