Detroit's Original Chicken Shack Marks 70 Years With a Month of Weekly Surprises

Surprises drop on Wednesdays, guests will want their notifications on

DETROIT , MI, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Detroit’s Original Chicken Shack , a metro Detroit-based restaurant brand founded in Royal Oak in 1956, turns 70 this year and is celebrating all August long. Every Wednesday in August, the brand will drop a new anniversary surprise for Chicken Shack Rewards Members, with one special deal that will take guests back to 1956.Nearly seven decades after the Sobecks fried their first batch, Chicken Shack still makes its signature chicken the same way it did on opening day. Generations of metro Detroiters grew up on that golden, secret-recipe chicken, and this month the brand thanks them for it.“For 70 years, our guests have grown up on Chicken Shack,” said Cliff Lunny, President and Managing Partner of Detroit’s Original Chicken Shack. “We’ve come a long way and want to make this big anniversary extra special for our loyal guests with an entire month of great offers and surprises.”Each Wednesday morning, Chicken Shack will drop an anniversary surprise, exclusively for Chicken Shack Rewards members. Reward Members are encouraged to keep their notifications on because one of the surprise drops takes guests all the way back to 1956, and it is a drop they are not going to want to miss!To join in on the 70th anniversary festivities, sign up for the Chicken Shack Rewards today by downloading the app and creating an account using your name and phone number.For more information about Detroit’s Original Chicken Shack, including menu and locations, visit chickenshack.com , or follow on social @originalchickenshack.About Detroit’s Original Chicken ShackFounded in 1956 by John and Iola Sobeck in Royal Oak, Michigan, Chicken Shack has spent nearly seven decades perfecting one thing: fried chicken with a golden, crackling crust and remarkably juicy meat, made using the same cooking method that drew crowds to the original location within days of opening. Today, Chicken Shack operates 26 restaurants across Michigan, serving that signature chicken alongside a menu of tenders, sandwiches, sides, and family meals. As the brand marks its 70th anniversary in 2026, Chicken Shack is expanding into new markets through franchising. For more information, visit chickenshack.com. For franchise opportunities, visit chickenshack.com/franchising.

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