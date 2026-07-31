Concierge Auctions: Landmark Cole Smith Estate in Dallas' Highland Park Neighborhood Pending Sale in Just 42 Days

Final residential commission by celebrated Classicist pending sale in cooperation with Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty

The property carries a level of architectural significance that resonated with buyers around the world—and we are proud to have delivered a result worthy of that legacy.” — Chad Roffers

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions announced today that a landmark Texas estate in Dallas’ Highland Park is pending sale in cooperation with Ralph Randall of Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty in just 42 days. The property—the final full residential commission of the late Classicist architect, Cole Smith—is situated on a rare acre-plus corner lot overlooking St. Johns Drive and Hackberry Creek Park in Old Highland Park, one of the nation's most prestigious residential enclaves. The sale culminated live on 29 July at Sotheby's New York as part of the firm's 'America 250' Sale, a marquee two-day event showcasing a curated collection of premier American real estate.

“Highland Park is one of the most coveted residential addresses in the country, and the Cole Smith designed Estate stands apart even within that rarefied context,” said Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Concierge Auctions. “The property carries a level of architectural significance that resonated with buyers around the world—and we are proud to have delivered a result worthy of that legacy.”

"From the moment we brought this property to market, it was clear buyers understood exactly what they were looking at,” said Randall. "A corner lot of this size does not come to market often. We’re proud to have delivered an outcome that honors everything architect Cole Smith, constructor Cole Smith jr, designer Sherry Hayslip and the owners put into it. This fine residence serves as a lasting testament to the architect’s distinguished career.”

Inside, a soaring two-story Great Room with masterfully engineered acoustics serves as the architectural centerpiece, opening to an exquisite screened porch overlooking the greenbelt. Formal entertaining spaces include a grand dining room, conservatory, and multiple gathering areas, while the expansive commercial-grade kitchen is perfect for seamless hosting.

The second-floor primary suite serves as a private residential retreat, complete with a gentleman's study, screened balcony, spa-inspired bath, couture dressing rooms, and private elevator access to the home's wellness amenities. The estate also includes an oversized indoor natatorium with a heated pool, spa, cabana, and fitness facilities. Seven fireplaces, a commercial elevator connecting three and one-half floors, and parking for up to ten vehicles underscore a residence built to an extraordinary standard.

Positioned within Old Highland Park, widely regarded as one of the nation's premier residential communities, the estate offers near immediate access to Highland Park Village, the Dallas Country Club, the Katy Trail, NorthPark Center, and the Dallas Arts District. Highland Park is celebrated for its historic estates, tree-lined boulevards, exceptional schools, and unparalleled access to luxury shopping, dining, and cultural amenities. The neighborhood continues to draw discerning buyers seeking a combination of architectural prestige, privacy, and connectivity in the heart of Dallas.

Images of the property may be viewed online. All photography credited to Stephen Reed and Shoot2Sell.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate auction house, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Compass (NYSE: COMP), Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury real estate auctions for clients. Still run by our co-founder, our platform is enhanced with deep auction expertise, heritage, innovation, and access to an unmatched database of high-net-worth buyers. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells.



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