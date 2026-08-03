Ingenovis Health Expands Leadership Role for Vanessa Hodgerson

Vanessa Hodgerson

Hodgerson will lead the company’s people function while continuing to oversee legal and compliance, creating stronger alignment across business priorities.

My career has always lived at the intersection of people, law, and business, so this role feels like a natural continuation of the work I care most about. ” — Vanessa Hodgerson

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ingenovis Health today announced that Vanessa Hodgerson has been appointed Chief People, Legal, and Compliance Officer, effective August 1, 2026. In this expanded role, Hodgerson will lead the company’s people function while continuing to oversee legal and compliance, creating stronger alignment across talent strategy, culture, legal, compliance, and business priorities.The appointment reflects Ingenovis Health’s continued focus on building a high-performing, people-centered organization that excels at attracting, developing, and supporting healthcare talent while delivering compliant workforce and consulting solutions to the healthcare industry nationwide. Hodgerson’s new responsibilities formalize the connection between employment law, people practices, and organizational culture at a time when healthcare organizations are under continued pressure to support clinicians, maintain high standards of care, and navigate complex regulations.“Vanessa brings a rare combination of human resources, employment law, compliance and people leadership experience to this expanded role,” said Benjamin Mirtes, Chief Executive Officer of Ingenovis Health. “Her judgment, business perspective and deep understanding of the staffing industry make her exceptionally well positioned to advance our people strategy while continuing to lead our legal and compliance priorities. Vanessa will play an important role in strengthening how we support our teams, develop leaders, and build a culture that attracts, retains and celebrates great talent.”Before attending law school, Hodgerson earned a bachelor’s degree in human resources and spent several years in HR and recruiting roles in the staffing industry. She later built a nearly 20‑year career in employment and labor law, advising organizations on employee relations, workplace investigations, leadership development, benefits, compensation, and broader legal and compliance matters.“My career has always lived at the intersection of people, law, and business, so this role feels like a natural continuation of the work I care most about,” Hodgerson said. “At Ingenovis Health, we take seriously our role of supporting the people who make healthcare work, including our clinicians, our clients, and our teams. I’m excited to help build on the strong foundation that already exists with greater intention around fostering a culture where people feel trusted, supported and able to do their best work.”Ingenovis Health’s integrated ecosystem of brands provides travel, interim and permanent workforce solutions, talent operations support, and specialized consulting services for hospitals and health systems nationwide. The Company’s portfolio offers flexible career pathways for clinicians and workforce solutions designed to help clients meet evolving patient care needs.About Ingenovis HealthIngenovis Health is an integrated healthcare talent ecosystem that delivers customized workforce solutions, talent operations, and critical clinical staff to hospitals, health systems, and healthcare facilities nationwide. Through a family of specialized staffing brands—including Trustaff, Fastaff, HealthCare Support, USN, VISTA Staffing, Springboard Healthcare, VitalSolution, and Corazon—as well as its workforce solutions brand, Ingenovis Talent Operations (ITO), Ingenovis provides purpose-driven workforce solutions across the United States. Learn more at www.ingenovishealth.com

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