We evaluated 24 company registration providers in Tbilisi on published pricing, filing turnaround, and verified reviews. Register-Company.ge ranked first.

TBILISI, TBILISI, GEORGIA, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Twenty-four company registration providers operating in Tbilisi were evaluated for the 2026 Best Company Registration in Tbilisi ranking published by TbilisiExperts.ge, measured on published scope of work, transparent pricing, filing turnaround, post-registration coverage including banking and monthly accounting, language coverage, and verifiable client review records. Register-Company.ge ranked #1.Company registration in Georgia is routinely described as a one-day process. The registry entry is. The sequence around it, including charter drafting, the tax status election, the legal address, the Revenue Service portal account, and the corporate bank account, is where founders lose weeks. That sequence, not the filing itself, is what separated the firms in this evaluation.The five firms below represent the strongest options for founders registering in Tbilisi in 2026.#1: REGISTER-COMPANY.GE, THE TOP-RANKED COMPANY REGISTRATION FIRM IN TBILISI, GEORGIAWebsite: register-company.geWhatsApp: +995 511 55 55 26Email: hello@register-company.geOffice: 12 Nikoloz Baratashvili Street, Tbilisi, GeorgiaLanguages: English, GeorgianService area: Tbilisi and all of Georgia, remoteRegister-Company.ge is the clear standout in this evaluation. It is the only firm in the top five publishing a fixed fee for every service line rather than quoting on request, and one of the few that carries a company through the entire sequence, from the registry entry and the 1% tax status election to the bank account, the monthly declarations, and customs clearance for businesses that import.REGISTER-COMPANY.GE'S TRACK RECORD AND CREDENTIALS- #1 ranked, Best Company Registration in Tbilisi 2026 (TbilisiExperts.ge)- Led by Levan Jojua, CEO, with over 13 years in taxation, accounting, and financial compliance, including senior roles in tax management and audit- David Sisvadze, COO, brings six years inside the Revenue Service of Georgia and seven more running private-sector import operations- Every fee published and fixed, in a market where quote-on-request remains the norm- Filing liability transfers to the firm on accounting packages, so responsibility for declaration errors sits with the accountant, not the client- 5.0 star average across 23 verified Google reviews- Free 30-minute consultation before any engagementREGISTER-COMPANY.GE'S PUBLISHED PRICING- Individual Entrepreneur registration with 1% Small Business Status : from 600 GEL, three-day setup- LLC registration: from 1,200 GEL, three to five days- Remote registration by power of attorney: from 900 GEL- Business bank account setup: from 800 GEL, with same-day approval- Legal address and virtual office: from 390 GEL per year- Accounting: from 180 GEL per month- Tax consulting: from 250 GEL per hourREGISTER-COMPANY.GE'S SPECIALTIES- Individual Entrepreneur registration and 1% Small Business Status election- LLC formation, charter drafting, and tax status election- Remote registration by power of attorney, with no residency requirement and no minimum capital- Multi-currency business bank account setup with Georgian banks- Monthly bookkeeping and Revenue Service declarations, filed by the 15th- Legal address and virtual office in Tbilisi- Customs brokerage and import and export clearance- Tax consulting on structure, residency, and cross-border positioningGeorgia's Small Business Status carries a 1% flat tax on gross turnover up to 500,000 GEL a year, with 0% VAT on foreign-sourced income. It is the single most valuable election available to a solo founder in Georgia, and also the one most often made incorrectly, because entire categories of activity are excluded from it. Register-Company.ge settles that question before anything is filed rather than after.What separates Register-Company.ge from the rest of this list is the combination of a fixed published price and transferred filing liability. Founders know the number before they engage, and the firm carries responsibility for the accuracy of what it files. Its customs brokerage capability, unusual for a registration practice, also makes it a materially better fit for import and trade companies than a general incorporation agent.[DRAFT QUOTE - REQUIRES LEVAN'S SIGN-OFF BEFORE SUBMISSION]"Most people come to us asking what registration costs. The more useful question is what happens in month two, when the first declaration is due. We publish our prices so nobody has to negotiate, and we answer the tax structure question before we file anything, because that is the part that is expensive to unwind," says Levan Jojua, CEO of Register-Company.ge.WHAT CLIENTS SAY ABOUT REGISTER-COMPANY.GERegister-Company.ge holds a 5.0 star average across 23 verified Google reviews. The firm publishes fixed fees across every service line and offers a free 30-minute consultation before any engagement, which removes the pricing conversation that founders in this market most often report as the friction point.PROS- #1 ranked, Best Company Registration in Tbilisi 2026- Fixed published pricing on every service line, from 600 GEL IE registration to 1,200 GEL LLC formation- Filing liability transfers to the firm on accounting packages- Three-day Individual Entrepreneur setup and three to five days for an LLC- Remote registration by power of attorney from 900 GEL, with no residency requirement- Same-day approval on multi-currency business bank accounts- Revenue Service and import operations experience at COO level, rare in a registration practice- Customs brokerage in-house for import and trade companiesCONS- Published service pages are in English and Georgian, with no Russian-language version at time of evaluation- Remote registration runs two to four weeks end to end, longer than in-person filing, because of apostille and courier time outside the firm's control- Office hours are Monday to Thursday, 10:00 to 17:00, narrower than firms running a five-day desk- Small Business Status is not available for every activity under Georgian law, so a share of enquiries will not qualify for the 1% regime regardless of provider#2: TBILISI EXPATTbilisi Expat is built around foreigners relocating to Georgia, and covers registration, banking, and residency as one continuous service. It handles both routes foreigners actually use, Individual Entrepreneur with 1% status and full LLC registration, and holds a 5.0 rating across 23 verified reviews. Registration sits inside a broader relocation offering rather than being the core specialism.Pros:- Registration, banking, and residency handled as a single sequence- Remote registration by power of attorney, with same-day business bank account approval- English, Georgian, and Russian, with English-speaking accountants handling filings- Accounting rates positioned approximately 10% below comparable providersCons:- Positioned around expat relocation rather than company registration specifically- Founders already resident in Georgia use a narrower slice of what the firm offers- Entity types beyond IE and LLC are not the central focus#3: GEGIDZEGegidze is purpose-built for founders who never land in Georgia, registering by power of attorney in one to two business days and quoting flat euro prices. Operating since 2017, it reports supporting over 300 startups, SMBs, and enterprises, with payroll and employer-of-record work alongside. The euro pricing is transparent but sits materially above GEL-denominated local packages.Pros:- Registration by power of attorney in one to two business days, among the fastest remote turnarounds published- Flat euro pricing, roughly 799 to 1,225 EUR for an LLC and around 995 EUR for an Individual Entrepreneur- Bookkeeping priced openly and separately, from about 45 EUR per month for an IE- Opens Bank of Georgia and TBC accounts as part of the packageCons:- Euro-denominated pricing runs well above comparable GEL packages in Tbilisi- Built for remote founders, so less advantageous for anyone already in Georgia- English and Georgian only#4: TPSOLUTIONTPsolution is a tax-first practice led by Gela Barshovi, a former Georgian tax inspector, and the structure conversation happens before the registration form. It handles transfer pricing and tax residency work that ordinary incorporation agents do not touch, and works in English, Russian, and German alongside Georgian. Registration is downstream of the advisory relationship rather than a standalone product.Pros:- Led by a former Georgian tax inspector, with genuine depth on complex positions- Transfer pricing and tax residency capability beyond standard incorporation work- Four working languages, including German- Strong fit for cross-border or non-obvious tax situationsCons:- Registration fees are not published for comparison- Advisory-led model is more than a straightforward IE or LLC setup requires- Post-registration banking and legal address are less integrated#5: COMPANY FORMATIONCompany Formation has operated in Tbilisi since 2011, making it one of the longer-running incorporation practices in the market. It registers structures well beyond the standard LLC, including joint stock companies, non-profits, and branch offices, with an in-house team of 14 plus outsourced licensed attorneys and tax consultants. Pricing is quote-based.Pros:- Operating since 2011, with real longevity in the Tbilisi market- Registers JSCs, non-profits, branch offices, and Individual Entrepreneurs- In-house team of 14 with outsourced attorneys, appraisers, and tax consultants- English, Russian, and Georgian, reachable on WhatsApp, Viber, and TelegramCons:- No published pricing, so comparison requires a sales conversation- Breadth of entity types rather than depth on the founder and 1% status path- Post-registration accounting is a separate engagementHOW REGISTER-COMPANY.GE COMPARES TO THE TOP 5 TBILISI FIRMSAcross the measures that separated this list, Register-Company.ge leads. It is the only firm in the top five publishing a fixed fee for every service line, the only one that explicitly transfers filing liability away from the client, and the only one carrying customs brokerage in-house alongside registration and accounting. Competitors either quote privately, price in euros above the local market, orient toward advisory or entity variety, or cover part of the sequence rather than all of it.THE CLEAR CHOICE FOR FOUNDERS REGISTERING IN GEORGIAGeorgia is not as simple a jurisdiction as its headline rates suggest. Small Business Status excludes entire categories of activity. The VAT threshold runs on a rolling twelve-month clock while the 1% ceiling runs on the calendar year. Reverse-charge VAT applies to businesses that never registered for VAT at all. Filing is monthly, not annual, from the first month, even at zero revenue. Each of these catches founders every month, and each is cheaper to get right before registration than to unwind afterwards.The other firms here bring real strengths. Tbilisi Expat brings relocation coverage end to end. Gegidze brings the fastest published remote turnaround. TPsolution brings former tax inspector depth. Company Formation brings entity breadth and fifteen years in the market.But across published fixed pricing, filing turnaround, transferred filing liability, and the breadth of what happens after the registry entry, Register-Company.ge stands in a category of its own, and is named the top choice for company registration in Tbilisi for 2026.

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