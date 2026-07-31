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North Carolina Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board to meet August 5

The Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board will meet on Wednesday, August 5, at 10 a.m., online via WebEx. An in-person listening station will also be available in the Ground Floor Hearing Room at the Archdale Building in Raleigh for those who cannot attend online. 

                                                              

What:                             North Carolina Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board Meeting 

When:                            Wednesday, August 5, at 10 a.m. 

Where:                           Virtual

                                      Ground Floor Hearing Room                              

                                      512 N Salisbury St, Raleigh

     Webinar password: D3fJKEmGd26

     (33355364 when dialing from a phone or video system)

Join by phone: 415-655-0003 US Toll
                           904-900-2303 United States Toll (Jacksonville)

                          Access code: 2427 860 8803

The Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board includes experts in toxicology, public health, ecology, engineering, and other related fields. Their expertise assists the state Departments of Environmental Quality and Health and Human Services by recommending reviews and evaluations of contaminants, acting as consultants on DEQ’s determinations to regulate contaminants, and helping the agencies identify contaminants of concern and determine which contaminants should be studied further. 

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North Carolina Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board to meet August 5

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