Comment period opens, public hearing scheduled for one marine fisheries rule.
MOREHEAD CITY –The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission (MFC) will begin accepting public comment on Monday, Aug. 3, for a proposed rule that would set a five-fish recreational bag limit for Atlantic bonito.
The rule would also authorize the Director of the NC Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Marine Fisheries (DMF) to implement additional management measures by proclamation with prior consent of the MFC.
The public may comment on the proposed rule at a public hearing or in writing.
Public Hearing
A public hearing will be held by WebEx on Aug. 26, 2026, at 6 p.m. A listening location will be established at the Division of Marine Fisheries’ Central District Office.
The public may join the meeting online. Those who wish to comment during the hearing must register to speak by noon on the day of the hearing. Those who wish to speak at the listening location may sign up when they arrive.
|WHO:
|Marine Fisheries Commission
|WHAT:
|Public Hearing for Proposed Rules
|WHEN:
|Aug. 26, 2026, at 6 p.m.
|WHERE:
|Meeting by Web Conference
Click Here for Links
|
LISTENING
LOCATION:
|NC Division of Marine Fisheries
Central District Office
5285 Highway 70 West
Morehead City, NC 28557
Written Comments
Members of the public may also submit written comments through an online form or through the mail to:
|
N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission Rules Comments
P.O. Box 769
Morehead City, N.C. 28557
Comments must be posted online or received by DMF by 5 p.m. Oct. 2, 2026.
Links to the public hearing registration form and online comment form, as well as text of the proposed rule and links to join the meeting, can be found on the N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission’s 2026-2027 Proposed Rules Webpage.
The proposed rule will be presented to the MFC for final approval in November 2026. If approved, the earliest effective date of the rule would be in 2027 pending legislative review.
For questions about the MFC rulemaking process, email Catherine Blum, rules coordinator for the DMF.
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