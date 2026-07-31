I-64/I-295 ramp closures in Henrico County Sunday-Tuesday nights for paving

RICHMOND – The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), and its contractor, will be closing ramps multiple nights at the Interstate 64 (I-64) and Interstate 295 (I-295) interchange in Henrico County for paving. Motorists should follow posted detours or seek alternate routes.

Weather permitting, closures will occur as follows:

Sunday, August 2, 9 p.m. - 6 a.m. : The northbound I-295 ramp to westbound I-64 will close. Motorists should follow the posted detour which is to continue on northbound I-295 to Route 156 (Airport Drive/Exit 31B) to southbound I-295 to westbound I-64 (Exit 28B).

Monday, August 3, 10 p.m. - 7 a.m. : The westbound I-64 ramp to southbound I-295 will close. Motorists should follow the posted detour which is to continue along westbound I-64 to Airport Road (Exit 197) to eastbound I-64 to southbound I-295 (Exit 200).

Tuesday, August 4, 10 p.m. - 7 a.m. : The southbound I-295 ramp to westbound I-64 will close. Motorists should follow the posted detour which is to take Exit 28B for westbound I-64, continue past the closed ramp to the next ramp for eastbound I-64 take the next right ramp for northbound I-295 to the following ramp for westbound I-64.

For questions or to report hazardous road conditions, contact VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center my.vdot.virginia.gov or by calling 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623).

Updated traffic information is available on the free mobile app, by checking 511Virginia online at 511.vdot.virginia.gov, or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia.