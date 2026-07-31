Elevated Roofing Launches Online Pricing Tool to Help North Texas Homeowners Plan Roofing Projects

New estimator provides immediate pricing ranges and explains the factors that influence roof repair and replacement costs

This tool gives them a helpful starting point and shows that roofing costs involve much more than choosing a shingle and multiplying it by the size of the home.” — Mark Witte

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elevated Roofing has launched a free online roofing pricing tool that gives North Texas homeowners an estimated project range before they schedule an inspection.The new tool allows homeowners to select the roofing service they need, answer a few questions about their property and receive a personalized estimate within minutes. The results show how details such as home size, roof slope, material choice and project timing may affect the overall cost.Elevated Roofing introduced the tool to give homeowners a clearer, more realistic view of roofing costs early in the decision-making process. By explaining how estimates are calculated, the company aims to make it easier for property owners to plan their budgets, compare proposals and understand what a complete roofing project may involve.“Roofing prices can be difficult to understand when homeowners do not know which factors affect the final scope,” said Mark Witte, owner of Elevated Roofing. “This tool gives them a helpful starting point and shows that roofing costs involve much more than choosing a shingle and multiplying it by the size of the home.”The estimator provides preliminary pricing ranges for roof repairs, emergency tarping, storm damage services , specialized roof inspections and full roof replacements using asphalt shingles, metal, tile or wood shake.Each result includes an estimated range, a breakdown of the selections used to calculate it and an explanation of factors that may affect the final price. Because an online tool cannot physically measure the roof or identify hidden conditions, Elevated Roofing confirms the final scope and price after an in-person inspection.Helping Homeowners Understand and Customize the Project ScopeRoofing costs reflect the complete roofing system, which may include removal and disposal of existing materials, underlayment, flashing, waterproofing components, ventilation improvements, property protection, labor, safety equipment and updates required by local building codes.The size of the home is also not the same as the size of the roof. Pitch, overhangs, garages, patios, valleys, dormers and multiple roof sections can make the roof surface significantly larger than the home’s interior square footage.During the inspection and proposal process, Elevated Roofing can explain options such as shingle type, warranty coverage, ventilation improvements and other system upgrades. This allows homeowners to decide where added investment may provide meaningful long-term value while preserving the materials and installation standards needed for the roof to perform properly.“We want homeowners to understand which parts of the project are necessary and which options can be adjusted based on their goals and budget,” said Witte. “Working within a budget should mean making informed choices, not removing components that protect the roof.”Elevated Roofing is committed to providing a detailed scope before work begins. If an inspection reveals hidden conditions that could affect the project, such as damaged decking, the company explains the issue and any resulting price change before completing additional work.Supporting Better Comparisons Between Roofing ProposalsA lower proposal may not always include the same materials, installation steps, warranty coverage or code-required components as another estimate. Important items may be excluded from the initial price or added later through change orders.A complete proposal should explain the materials, installation process, ventilation, flashing, warranties and any conditions that could change the final scope. This can be especially important after severe weather, when outside contractors enter storm-affected areas and homeowners may receive several proposals within a short period. An unusually low estimate may omit essential materials, code-required components or installation steps, leading to unexpected costs, premature repairs or workmanship issues.After receiving an online estimate, homeowners may schedule a free, no-obligation roof inspection. During the inspection, Elevated Roofing will measure the roof, evaluate its condition, identify any hidden concerns and provide a detailed final quote based on the property’s specific needs.Homeowners can access the free roofing pricing tool at https://elevatedroofing.com/about/pricing/ For additional information or to schedule an inspection, contact Elevated Roofing at 469-490-1450.About Elevated RoofingElevated Roofing is a locally owned and operated roofing company based in Frisco , Texas. Since 1995, the company has served homeowners and property owners throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area, handling projects ranging from small roof repairs to complex residential and commercial roofing work.Guided by its mission of “Building the Kingdom One Roof at a Time,” Elevated Roofing focuses on honest guidance, fair pricing and dependable support before, during and after each project.For more information, visit https://elevatedroofing.com/

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