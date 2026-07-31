Middletown Department Of Public Works Is Hiring

Time and again, the #MiddletownRI Public Works team shows it's among the best in the state getting the job done, no matter the obstacle. Apply now at MDPW to make a difference, enjoy great pay, benefits and more.

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